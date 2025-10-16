Moises Caicedo: Clubs ‘Attentive’ to Chelsea Midfielder’s Situation After Agent Issue
Chelsea have been warned that “several” rival clubs could become interested in key midfielder Moisés Caicedo following the unnecessary scandal that enveloped the announcement of his recent change of agent.
Caicedo confirmed via a statement from the law firm that now represents him that he has parted company with former agent Manuel Sierra. But denial of any links with Ali Barat, a different agent, as well as clumsy wording that implied the Ecuador international had lost trust in those who had handled his business previously, saw the post in which he shared the update deleted.
Although it very much looked like shade directed at his past representatives, there is not thought to have been any malice intended. A poor choice of words, and nothing more.
Chelsea’s reaction has been one of calmness, satisfied that Caicedo’s change of agent is not going to impact his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.
An update from Fabrizio Romano on YouTube underlined that while players sometimes do appoint a new agent if they are preparing for a transfer in the near future—using the example of Justin Kluivert being the subject of interest in 2026—Caicedo’s switch is “not linked” to a potential move.
Other clubs are “always” going to be “attentive” to a player like Caicedo, Romano said. However, that doesn’t appear to be something that Chelsea need to worry about.
New Contract Already Discussed
More likely is that Caicedo will be rewarded with a new contract by the Blues hierarchy. His current deal runs until 2031, with the option to extend by a further year until 2032, but initial talks are already thought to have been held.
But the situation still isn’t urgent because Caicedo’s existing salary is already quite large. According to Capology, his £150,000-per-week pay is greater than Cole Palmer, on £130,000