Monterrey Interested in a Move for MLS MVP Favorite, per Report
Monterrey is reportedly interested in making a move for Columbus Crew striker and MLS MVP favorite Juan Camilo "Cucho" Hernández.
Reports coming out of RG La Deportiva indicate that members of Monterrey's directors board traveled to Ohio to begin the approach for Cucho's possible transfer. There's still not a concrete offer but Rayados are interested in fortifying its squad ahead of next summers Club World Cup.
Monterrey are one of the most financially powerful clubs in North America, this past summer it added Oliver Torres and Lucas Ocampos to strengthen an attack that already had Sergio Canales as its main figure.
Since the last transfer window ended, reports from TUDN's, Diego Medina indicated that Monterrey is looking for a big name center forward to bolster its ranks before the CWC.
Hernandez is a favorite in the Monterrey camp as the Liga MX team looks for a big signing at striker.
Reports indicate it would take $22 million or more to pry away Hernandez from the reigning MLS champions.
Germán Berterame and Brandon Vázquez are the team's current strikers; yet, Rayados are always in the lookout for the best players that money can buy in the context of Liga MX especially if that player is arguably the best striker in North America.
The Colombian striker has thrived since he arrived in MLS from Watford in 2022. Cucho has 44 goals and 27 assists in 69 appearances for Columbus Crew. His performances have helped the team win the 2023 MLS Cup and it won the 2024 Leagues Cup with the 25-year-old striker taking home the tournament's MVP award.