Gilberto Mora Fails to Help Mexico Overcome Dominant Argentina Streak
Mexico’s 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup dream is over after falling 2–0 against Argentina in the quarterfinals.
With Gilberto Mora leading the charge, Mexico’s U-20 side had the entire country tuning in to watch as a promising generation of players went unbeaten against Brazil, Spain and Morocco during the group stage and then destroyed hosts Chile 4–1 in the round of 16.
Eduardo Arce’s side were playing some of the best soccer in the tournament, which heightened expectations and hope in the build-up to a quarterfinals clash against Mexico’s 20th century World Cup nightmare: Argentina.
Every ounce of hope came crashing down as La Albiceleste dispatched Mexico 2–0 with goals from Maher Carrizo and Inter Miami youngster Mateo Silvetti. Mora and Obed Vargas were completely stifled and El Tri exited the tournament in heartbreaking fashion.
The result adds yet another painful defeat for Mexico against Argentina in the World Cup stage, something that’s become a constant for El Tri since the turn of the century.
Argentina Extends Dominant Streak Over Mexico in World Cups
Tournament
Result
Round
2006 FIFA World Cup
Argentina 2–1 Mexico
Round of 16
2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Argentina 1–0 Mexico
Quarterfinals
2010 FIFA World Cup
Argentina 3–1 Mexico
Round of 16
2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Argentina 1–0 Mexico
Group Stage
2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina 2–0 Mexico
Group Stage
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Argentina 2–0 Mexico
Quarterfinals
El Tri’s senior team has lost to Argentina in three of the last five World Cups. Argentina eliminated Mexico from the tournament in the round of 16 in consecutive World Cups in 2006 and 2010.
La Albiceleste kickstarted its 2022 World Cup title run with a 2–0 win over Mexico during group play, a result that contributed to El Tri failing to make it past the group stage for the first time in 32 years.
But Argentina’s dominance extends to the U-20 level as well. In 2007, Mexico’s golden generation that two years prior had won the U-17 World Cup fell to Argentina in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup thanks to Sergio Agüero’s winner.
Argentina once again defeated Mexico in the U-20 World Cup four years later and has done so again this year to end the dream of one of the most talented sides Mexico has fielded in its U-20 World Cup history.
In addition to its World Cup dominance, Argentina also dispatched El Tri in the semifinals of the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2007 Copa América.
Although there’s no shame in losing to Argentina, a historic national team juggernaut, heartbreaking defeats on the biggest stage against La Albiceleste have become the norm for El Tri.