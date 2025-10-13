SI

Most Goals Scored in a Premier League Season

Scoring goals in the Premier League is no easy feat—but these players made it look effortless.

Erling Haaland’s debut season at Manchester City rewrote the record books.
The Premier League is widely regarded as the most competitive football league in the world—home to elite teams, world-class players and relentless competition.

As such, finishing as the league’s top scorer and claiming the prestigious Golden Boot is no easy feat.

Since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, no fewer than 26 different players have won the award—some just once, others multiple times. Some topped the charts with modest tallies, while a few produced truly record-breaking goal hauls.

But who holds the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season, and who else has come close?

Let’s take a look.

Most Goals by a Player in a Single Premier League Season

Erling Haaland took the Premier League by storm in 2022/23.
The record for the most goals in a single Premier League season belongs to none other than Erling Haaland.

In his debut campaign with Manchester City in 2022–23, the Norwegian phenomenon smashed an astonishing 36 goals in just 35 games, averaging a strike every 77 minutes he was on the pitch.

Unsurprisingly, his incredible return fired City to the Premier League title, while they also went on to win the FA Cup and the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Haaland ended that historic season with 52 goals in all competitions—a truly unprecedented feat.

Every Player to Score 30+ Goals in a Premier League Season

Alan Shearer
Before Erling Haaland’s record-breaking 2022–23 campaign, the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season was shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

In 1993–94, Cole struck 34 goals for Newcastle United, helping them finish third behind Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers.

The following season, Shearer matched that tally with 34 goals for Blackburn, firing them to their first—and only—Premier League title.

It’s worth noting that both Cole and Shearer achieved their totals when the Premier League featured 22 teams and 42 matches per season. The league format was reduced to 20 teams and 38 games starting from the 1995–96 campaign.

In the 38-game era, the closest anyone has come to Haaland’s tally is Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals for Liverpool in 2017–18.

Excluding Haaland, Cole, Shearer and Salah, only two players in Premier League history have ever surpassed the 30-goal mark in a single season; Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suárez, who scored 31 apiece in 2007–08 and 2013–14 respectively.

Player

Goals

Games

Club

Year

Erling Haaland

36

35

Manchester City

2022–23

Andy Cole

34

40

Newcastle United

1993–94

Alan Shearer

34

42

Blackburn Rovers

1994–95

Mohamed Salah

32

36

Liverpool

2017–18

Luis Suárez

31

33

Liverpool

2013–14

Cristiano Ronaldo

31

34

Manchester United

2007–08

Alan Shearer

31

35

Blackburn Rovers

1995–96

Alan Shearer

31

40

Blackburn Rovers

1993–94

Harry Kane

30

38

Tottenham Hotspur

2022–23

Harry Kane

30

37

Tottenham Hotspur

2017–18

Robin van Persie

30

38

Arsenal

2011–12

Thierry Henry

30

37

Arsenal

2003–04

Kevin Phillips

30

36

Sunderland

1999–00

