Most Premier League Wins After 2024–25: Top 10 Clubs
The 33rd edition of the Premier League was a spectacle to behold in which some of the most successful teams in league history struggled to live up to their reputations.
After topping the Premier League for four consecutive seasons, Manchester City were finally dethroned by Liverpool in the 2024–25 season. The Reds lifted their record 20th league title while Arsenal settled for another second place and Manchester City finished in third.
At the other end of the table, Manchester United recorded their worst finish in Premier League history in 15th place. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, finished one place above the relegation zone in 17th.
Now that the 2024–25 Premier League season concluded, let’s take a look at the 10 teams that stand as the winningest clubs of all-time.
Which Club Has the Most Premier League Wins?
Manchester United have the most Premier League wins. In the last 33 years, the Red Devils have amassed 755 league victories, more than any other club in the English top-flight. In fact, they are the only team to surpass the 700-win mark.
Despite their poor 2024–25 campaign that only resulted in 11 league wins, Manchester United still reign supreme in the Premier League’s all-time history books thanks to their era of dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson.
The Red Devils have topped the Premier League a record 13 times, lifting the most prestigious trophy in English football in 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.
Top 10 Clubs With Most Premier League Wins After 2024–25 Season
Along with Manchester United, check out the 10 clubs that have the most Premier League victories of all-time:
Rank
Club
Wins
1
Manchester United
755
2
Arsenal
693
3
Liverpool
677
4
Chelsea
667
5
Tottenham Hotspur
551
6
Manchester City
550
7
Everton
450
8
Newcastle United
439
9
Aston Villa
411
10
West Ham United
371
Behind Manchester United are Arsenal with 693 wins. The Gunners might have 10 less Premier League titles in their trophy cabinet than the Red Devils, but they have delivered consistent, winning seasons. For all their wins, though, Arsenal have yet to get over the line under Mikel Arteta and have finished as the runners-up in the last three seasons.
Liverpool and Chelsea are the next two clubs in the top 10, separated by only 10 wins. The Reds’ debut season under Arne Slot helped bring home 25 victories and the club’s second-ever Premier League title. Chelsea, on the other hand, added 20 wins to their all-time total that includes their five Premier League title-winning campaigns in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2016.
The biggest surprise of the top 10 is perhaps Tottenham. Spurs have collected three points 551 times in the Premier League, giving them the fifth most wins of all time. Despite never winning the league, Tottenham have one more win than eight-time champions Manchester City.
For all of Manchester City’s dominance over the last decade, the Cityzens are still nearly 150 wins behind Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s men will not mind the win disparity, though, considering their overflowing trophy cabinet.
Everton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United round out the top 10. The Toffees are the team with the most wins (450) outside of the Premier League “Big Six.” Newcastle could see themselves jump into seventh place, though, if they manage manage 11 more wins than Everton next season.
Aston Villa’s resurgence back into the top half of the Premier League standings over the last few years gives Unai Emery’s side a firm hold on ninth place with 411 wins while West Ham are the only club in the top 10 that have yet to reach the milestone of 400 Premier League victories.