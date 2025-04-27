How Many Times Have Liverpool Won the Premier League?
Liverpool were officially crowned the 2024–25 Premier League champions, equaling a longstanding record along the way.
After a dominant Premier League campaign under Arne Slot, Liverpool finally hoisted the most coveted trophy in English soccer. The Reds defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5–1 at Anfield to win the Premier League title.
Slot managed to dethrone Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in his first season in charge, bringing a league title to Liverpool for the first time in five years. Make no mistake, though; Liverpool are no strangers to winning the English top-flight.
Liverpool have been crowned the champions of England a staggering 20 times. The Reds topped the First Division 18 times and have now won the Premier League twice.
Check out every season the Reds took home the English crown:
Season
Champions
Runners-Up
2024–25
Liverpool
Arsenal (as it stands)
2019–20
Liverpool
Manchester City
1989-90
Liverpool
Aston Villa
1987-88
Liverpool
Manchester United
1985-86
Liverpool
Everton
1983-84
Liverpool
Southampton
1982-83
Liverpool
Watford
1981-82
Liverpool
Ipswich Town
1979-80
Liverpool
Manchester United
1978-79
Liverpool
Nottingham Forest
1976-77
Liverpool
Manchester City
1975-76
Liverpool
Queens Park Rangers
1972-73
Liverpool
Arsenal
1965-66
Liverpool
Leeds United
1963-64
Liverpool
Manchester United
1946-47
Liverpool
Manchester United
1922-23
Liverpool
Sunderland
1921-22
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
1905-06
Liverpool
Preston North End
1900-01
Liverpool
Sunderland
Liverpool's two Premier League titles came in the 2019–20 season under Jürgen Klopp and the 2024–25 season under Slot. The club lifted its most recent league title over a century after it won its first in the 1900–01 season.
Take a look at where Liverpool now stand among the five clubs with the most league titles in English top-flight history:
Rank
Club
League Titles
1
Manchester United
20
2
Liverpool
20
3
Arsenal
13
4
Manchester City
10
5
Everton
9
Liverpool are now level with Manchester United for the most league titles in English top-flight history. The two clubs each have 20 league titles in their trophy cabinets, seven more than second-place Arsenal.
If recent form is any indication, Liverpool will be the favorites to break the tie first and overtake the Red Devils in the history books. After all, Manchester United are on track to record their worst finish in Premier League history.
Liverpool will be eager to build on their domestic success this campaign and come into next season with their sights set on winning back-to-back Premier League titles, a feat only Manchester City have achieved in the last 15 years.