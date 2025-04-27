SI

How Many Times Have Liverpool Won the Premier League?

Liverpool are now the reigning Premier League champions after a stellar campaign under Arne Slot.

Amanda Langell

Liverpool won the 2024–25 Premier League title in Arne Slot's debut season.
Liverpool won the 2024–25 Premier League title in Arne Slot's debut season. / IMAGO/PA Images

Liverpool were officially crowned the 2024–25 Premier League champions, equaling a longstanding record along the way.

After a dominant Premier League campaign under Arne Slot, Liverpool finally hoisted the most coveted trophy in English soccer. The Reds defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5–1 at Anfield to win the Premier League title.

Slot managed to dethrone Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in his first season in charge, bringing a league title to Liverpool for the first time in five years. Make no mistake, though; Liverpool are no strangers to winning the English top-flight.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

How Many Times Have Liverpool Won the Premier League?

Liverpool have been crowned the champions of England a staggering 20 times. The Reds topped the First Division 18 times and have now won the Premier League twice.

Check out every season the Reds took home the English crown:

Season

Champions

Runners-Up

2024–25

Liverpool

Arsenal (as it stands)

2019–20

Liverpool

Manchester City

1989-90

Liverpool

Aston Villa

1987-88

Liverpool

Manchester United

1985-86

Liverpool

Everton

1983-84

Liverpool

Southampton

1982-83

Liverpool

Watford

1981-82

Liverpool

Ipswich Town

1979-80

Liverpool

Manchester United

1978-79

Liverpool

Nottingham Forest

1976-77

Liverpool

Manchester City

1975-76

Liverpool

Queens Park Rangers

1972-73

Liverpool

Arsenal

1965-66

Liverpool

Leeds United

1963-64

Liverpool

Manchester United

1946-47

Liverpool

Manchester United

1922-23

Liverpool

Sunderland

1921-22

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

1905-06

Liverpool

Preston North End

1900-01

Liverpool

Sunderland

Liverpool's two Premier League titles came in the 2019–20 season under Jürgen Klopp and the 2024–25 season under Slot. The club lifted its most recent league title over a century after it won its first in the 1900–01 season.

Take a look at where Liverpool now stand among the five clubs with the most league titles in English top-flight history:

Rank

Club

League Titles

1

Manchester United

20

2

Liverpool

20

3

Arsenal

13

4

Manchester City

10

5

Everton

9

Liverpool are now level with Manchester United for the most league titles in English top-flight history. The two clubs each have 20 league titles in their trophy cabinets, seven more than second-place Arsenal.

If recent form is any indication, Liverpool will be the favorites to break the tie first and overtake the Red Devils in the history books. After all, Manchester United are on track to record their worst finish in Premier League history.

Liverpool will be eager to build on their domestic success this campaign and come into next season with their sights set on winning back-to-back Premier League titles, a feat only Manchester City have achieved in the last 15 years.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer