Must-Watch Games of NWSL Week 2
The second weekend of the 2025 NWSL season is on the horizon. While it is still early in the campaign, we'll soon have a better idea of where the power in the league stands.
Fans are spoiled with an incredible slate, which includes the top four clubs from the 2024 season all facing off against each other.
To help you get ready for the weekend's must-watch NWSL games, here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Week 2's best matchups, including how to watch, statistics, narratives, head-to-head history and team news.
The Must-Watch Games of NWSL Week 2
Washington Spirit (1-0-0) vs. Kansas City Current (1-0-0)
When: Saturday, March 22
Where: Audi Field, Washington D.C.
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Spirit W: 5; Tie: 0; Current W: 3
Last meeting: The Current shut out the Spirit, 3–0, on September 20, 2024. Toward the end of the '24 regular season, Kansas City rolled over Washington. It was Jonatan Giraldez's first defeat as Spirit head coach. Nichelle Prince, Lo Labonta and Temwa Chawinga did the damage for the rampant home side.
Why you must watch: The Spirit and the Current went the distance in 2024, finishing second and fourth, respectively, in the league standings. They were also the top two goalscoring teams last season (Current 57, Spirit 51). As both now look to do even better in '25, this is an early heat check to see who is going to lay down the gauntlet as a contender. Expect fireworks and a shootout.
Key player: Chawinga. Last season, the 2024 NWSL MVP scored a record 20 regular-season goals against all 13 opponents in the league. No one quite figured out a way to stop her. So, all eyes will be on Spirit's impressive defenders, Tara McKeown and Rebeca Bernal, to see how they handle the star striker.
NJ/NY Gotham FC (0-0-1) vs. Orlando Pride (1-0-0)
When: Sunday, March 23
Where: Sports Illustrated Stadium; Harrison, New Jersey
How to watch: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (US)
H2H: Gotham W: 10; Tie: 7; Pride W: 8
Last meeting: Gotham FC defeated the Pride 3–1 on October 10, 2024. The Pride lost just two matches in the entirety of the '24 season, and one of them came at the hands of Gotham FC. At the time, Orlando had already clinched the top spot in the standings and lifted the NWSL Shield trophy. So, who could blame the Pride for dropping the intensity a bit? Gotham FC had a two-goal lead by halftime, with Ella Stevens adding a third right after the break before Adriana got a consolation for the visitors.
Why you must watch: If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Right now, the best in the NWSL is the reigning champion, Orlando. Sunday's clash will close the NWSL weekend and give us a better idea of just how much further ahead Orlando looks compared to their competition. Gotham FC and the Pride were the two best defensive teams in 2024 (both conceded 20 goals), so expect this one to be cagey, with high tension and perhaps one big moment proving decisive.
Key player: Barbra Banda. With two goals and an assist in an emphatic 6–0 opening-day win for Orlando, Banda is one of the hottest strikers in the NWSL (if not the world) right now. The Zambian star is underrated as a creator, making space for others with her unselfish running, and her shooting has been sensational to start the new year.