Must-Watch Games of NWSL Week 3
The third week of the NWSL is here. The league is still taking shape, but Week 3 brings a curious combination of matchups.
To help you get ready for the weekend's must-watch NWSL games, here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Week 3's best matchups, including how to watch, statistics, narratives, head-to-head history and team news.
Washington Spirit (1-1-0) vs. Bay FC (1-0-1)
When: Friday, March 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Audi Field
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video (US)
H2H: Spirit W: 3; Tie: 0; Bay W: 0
Last meeting: The Spirit came from behind to win 2–1 over Bay in the playoffs on November 10, 2024. Bay battled hard but ran out of steam. With an incredible sold-out home crowd cheering them on, a long-range equalizer from Tara McKeown saved the Spirit's blushes and ended the Californians' season.
Why you must watch: Look, the Spirit is working through some things. Croix Bethune (hip), Hal Hershfelt (ankle) and Rosemonde Kouassi (knee) are all confirmed out, with Trinity Rodman back in the mix but still on a minutes restriction. This is an interesting contest because Washington is vulnerable. And Bay has an opportunity to prove they have evolved into a better team than last season. Of course, Washington won't go down without a fight. Especially after losing its home opener last weekend.
Key player: Narumi Miura. The Japanese international was signed in the offseason and immediately has been placed in the epicenter of the Spirit midfield. After two weeks, she leads the entire NWSL in tackles with 10 and has the highest pass completion of any Washington midfielder (80%). Bay has been pressing less than last season, and that could leave Miura having to help unpick a mid-block.
Orlando Pride (2-0-0) vs. San Diego Wave FC (1-0-1)
When: Saturday, March 29 at Noon ET
Where: Inter&Co Stadium
How to watch: ESPN (US)
H2H: Pride W: 3; Tie: 2; Wave W: 1
Last meeting: Orlando and San Diego split the points with a 1–1 draw on June 7, 2024. Julie Doyle opened the scoring before Makenzy Doniak equalized in the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. It was one of just six ties the Pride had in the '24 season.
Why you must watch: The reigning champions have started the new year just like they finished the last one. The understanding and cohesion between head coach Seb Hines and his players is something all soccer fans should take note of. It will be fascinating to see if the Wave can cause the upset and become the first team to take points off the Pride this year.
Key player: There are so many to choose from. But there is something special about the form of San Diego winger Delphine Cascarino right now. The Frenchwoman started the season with two assists in two weeks and has been flying down the flanks. The 28-year-old also leads the NWSL for passes into the opposition penalty area with seven.
Portland Thorns (0-1-1) vs. North Carolina Courage (0-1-1)
When: Saturday, March 29 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: Providence Park
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Thorns W: 7; Tie: 4; Courage W: 10
Last meeting: The Thorns snatched a 1–0 home win over the Courage on June 8, 2024. Sophia Wilson was at the center of the drama. Not only did she score the winning goal, via the penalty spot, but she was also sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.
Why you must watch: Historically speaking, this is one of the best matchups in the NWSL. The two teams have the most trophies in the league and famously faced off in consecutive championship finals in 2017 and '18. Now, the rivalry has dwindled. Both teams are winless this season, and there's a sense of desperation starting to creep in. The Courage likes to keep the ball, and that could frustrate the Thorns' vocal home support. Saturday's match will also serve as a tribute event to recently retired Thorns and U.S. women's national team legend Becky Sauerbrunn.
Key player: Reilyn Turner. There is no way to replace Wilson, who is set to miss the 2024 season as she is expecting her first child. But Turner is the best attacking box threat that the Thorns currently have available. At just 22, there is a lot to like about Turner's instincts and effervescence to pop up at the right time. She scored her first goal of the season last week and should keep her place in Rob Gale's starting XI. The question becomes, can she get the service?