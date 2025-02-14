Which NWSL Club Has Won the Most Trophies?
The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was formed in 2012 with two major trophies. The NWSL Shield is handed out to the team that tops the standings at the end of the regular season, and the NWSL Championship is claimed by the team that wins the playoffs.
Since 2020, the NWSL has been adding domestic and international cup competitions. The Challenge Cup continues to endure as the main domestic cup competition for the NWSL, while the experimental NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup has fallen through the cracks.
Some trophies, like the Women's Cup and International Women's Champions Cup, have been ruled out on this list because they are technically friendly competitions. Similarly, topping the standings of the 2020 Fall Series does not count as a major trophy.
There are also two defunct clubs, FC Kansas City and the Western New York Flash, that have claimed two trophies each. They will not feature on this active list. Neither will the five teams that have never won a trophy: Angel City, Bay FC, Chicago Stars, Racing Louisville, and the Utah Royals.
Sports Illustrated reveals which NWSL club has won the most trophies...
Houston Dash: 1
Trophies won: 2020 Challenge Cup
Just a few months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWSL became the first professional sports league in the United States to resume play when they gathered for the inaugural Challenge Cup. The 'bubble' tournament was held in Utah with no fans in attendance.
The Houston Dash were the surprise package, eventually surging to glory with high-press tactics and a chip on their shoulder. Shea Groom and Rachel Daly starred in that magical run, combining for six goals over the seven matches. Houston beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 in the final.
KC Current: 1
Trophies won: 2024 NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup
What is the legacy of the short-lived NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup? Well, it's complicated. The short-lived trophy was launched in 2024 and dissolved in 2025. There is a good chance we never see another edition of the tournament that featured 14 NWSL and six Mexican clubs.
While the credibility and scheduling of the NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup left plenty to be desired, the Kansas City Current were a breathtaking winner. Fueled by the goalscoring exploits of Temwa Chawinga, who scored a brace in the final against Gotham FC, the one-off trophy will not be forgotten.
Gotham FC: 1
Trophies won: 2023 NWSL Championship
A great example of what makes the NWSL special. Gotham finished dead last in 2022, but were able to finish sixth in the standings and then go all the way and win the playoffs a year later. One of the NWSL's most troubled clubs finally brought home the grand prize.
Gotham's 2023 champions had an electric combination of the unsung heroics of Nealy Martin, the big personality of Midge Purce, the winning class of Lynn Williams and the Spanish touch of Esther. Their 2-1 win in the final over the Seattle Reign was also captain Ali Krieger's final ever match before retirement.
Washington Spirit: 1
Trophies won: 2021 NWSL Championship
Another great team of destiny, who got on a late run and carried momentum into the playoffs and upset the higher seeds. The Spirit's only trophy in their history was spearheaded by a rookie Trinity Rodman and the inspiring captain Andi Sullivan. In the final, a 2-1 extra-time win over Chicago Stars, Kelley O'Hara scored the winning goal.
The Spirit have been unlucky over the years and could have added plenty more to their trophy cabinet. A penalty shootout defeat to the New York Flash in the '16 NWSL Championship final was a brutal way to end that season. In '24, Washington was twice the runner-up, finishing below the Orlando Pride.
San Diego Wave: 2
Trophies won: 2023 NWSL Shield, 2024 Challenge Cup
Casey Stoney's first two seasons in San Diego saw the Wave go from strength to strength before it all fell apart midway through 2024. The 23' NWSL Shield was fiercely contested, with the Wave only clinching the trophy by a fine margin on the very last day of the regular season. Stoney's teams were known for their steely defense led by Naomi Girma.
San Diego's '24 Challenge Cup win was a nail-biter 1-0 against Gotham. Captain Alex Morgan scored the winning goal in what would go on to be her final-ever goal for the Wave. The USA legend retired from soccer later that year.
Orlando Pride: 2
Trophies won: 2024 NWSL Shield and Championship
Perhaps the greatest single-season in the history of the NWSL, the '24 Orlando Pride are as good as they come. Seb Hines' team swept both the regular season and playoff trophies with an all-conquering team culture, well-drilled defensive structure, and balanced roster.
The Pride went on a 23-match unbeaten streak, while also setting league records for points (60) and wins (18). Marta rolled the back the years with some outrageous displays, while record signing Barbra Banda netted 17 goals in her debut NWSL. Which included the winning goal in the final, a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit. More trophies could soon pull them further up this list.
Seattle Reign: 3
Trophies won: 2014, 2015, and 2022 NWSL Shields
There is no doubt that the Seattle Reign are one of the most consistent and well respected NWSL teams in the history of the league. Longevity in soccer often means success. Head coach Laura Harvey being able to oversee nine seasons at the helm is a testament to her topping the standings on three separate occasions.
The Reign's trophy haul is also one of near misses. There have been a lot of broken hearts in the Pacific Northwest. After all, things could look so different were it not for consecutive losses in the '14 and '15 NWSL Championship finals against the now defunct FC Kansas City.
Portland Thorns: 6
Trophies won: 2013, 2017, and 2022 NWSL Championships, 2016 and 2021 NWSL Shields, and 2021 Challenge Cup
The Portland Thorns are the only club to ever have won the NWSL Championship on three occasions. What is also impressive, is the club's six trophies have been spread out over nine years. There have been multiple eras of glory at Providence Park.
Former head coach Mark Parsons was a huge part of why the Thorns are where they are. He led the team from 2016 until 2021, won four of the club's six trophies, and finished with a 58% win rate. However, one of Parsons' greatest moves may have been drafting Sophia Smith in 2020. The USA star was the face of the '22 Championship win, where she scored a brace in the final against the KC Current.
North Carolina Courage: 7
Trophies won: 2018 and 2019 NWSL Championships, 2017, 2018, and 2019 NWSL Shields, 2022 and 2023 Challenge Cups
From 2017 until 2019, there was almost no keeping up with the North Carolina Courage. It was an age of NWSL dominance that will be almost impossible to replicate. With a squad boasting Sam Mewis, Crystal Dunn, Debinha, and Lynn Williams, amongst many other stars, it was an all-star affair.
In more recent years, under head coach Sean Nahas, the Courage have grown a reputation for taking domestic cup competitions seriously. The two Challenge Cup wins, in finals against the Washington Spirit and Racing Louisville, showed off North Carolina's ability to beat anyone on their day.