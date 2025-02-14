SI

Which NWSL Club Has Won the Most Trophies?

Let's dip into the history books to see which teams have collected the most major honors since the league began in 2012.

Theo Lloyd-Hughes

Orlando Pride forwards Marta (left) and Barbra Banda (right) celebrate with the NWSL championship trophy.
Orlando Pride forwards Marta (left) and Barbra Banda (right) celebrate with the NWSL championship trophy. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was formed in 2012 with two major trophies. The NWSL Shield is handed out to the team that tops the standings at the end of the regular season, and the NWSL Championship is claimed by the team that wins the playoffs.

Since 2020, the NWSL has been adding domestic and international cup competitions. The Challenge Cup continues to endure as the main domestic cup competition for the NWSL, while the experimental NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup has fallen through the cracks.

Some trophies, like the Women's Cup and International Women's Champions Cup, have been ruled out on this list because they are technically friendly competitions. Similarly, topping the standings of the 2020 Fall Series does not count as a major trophy.

There are also two defunct clubs, FC Kansas City and the Western New York Flash, that have claimed two trophies each. They will not feature on this active list. Neither will the five teams that have never won a trophy: Angel City, Bay FC, Chicago Stars, Racing Louisville, and the Utah Royals.

Sports Illustrated reveals which NWSL club has won the most trophies...

The Houston Dash soaking it in at the 2020 Challenge Cup Celebration.
The Houston Dash soaking it in at the 2020 Challenge Cup Celebration. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Houston Dash: 1

Trophies won: 2020 Challenge Cup

Just a few months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWSL became the first professional sports league in the United States to resume play when they gathered for the inaugural Challenge Cup. The 'bubble' tournament was held in Utah with no fans in attendance.

The Houston Dash were the surprise package, eventually surging to glory with high-press tactics and a chip on their shoulder. Shea Groom and Rachel Daly starred in that magical run, combining for six goals over the seven matches. Houston beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 in the final.

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga carries the '24 Summer Cup trophy.
Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga carries the '24 Summer Cup trophy. / Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images

KC Current: 1

Trophies won: 2024 NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup

What is the legacy of the short-lived NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup? Well, it's complicated. The short-lived trophy was launched in 2024 and dissolved in 2025. There is a good chance we never see another edition of the tournament that featured 14 NWSL and six Mexican clubs.

While the credibility and scheduling of the NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup left plenty to be desired, the Kansas City Current were a breathtaking winner. Fueled by the goalscoring exploits of Temwa Chawinga, who scored a brace in the final against Gotham FC, the one-off trophy will not be forgotten.

NJ/NY Gotham FC's 2023 championship fixture is displayed before the match at Red Bull Arena.
NJ/NY Gotham FC's 2023 championship fixture is displayed before the match at Red Bull Arena. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Gotham FC: 1

Trophies won: 2023 NWSL Championship

A great example of what makes the NWSL special. Gotham finished dead last in 2022, but were able to finish sixth in the standings and then go all the way and win the playoffs a year later. One of the NWSL's most troubled clubs finally brought home the grand prize.

Gotham's 2023 champions had an electric combination of the unsung heroics of Nealy Martin, the big personality of Midge Purce, the winning class of Lynn Williams and the Spanish touch of Esther. Their 2-1 win in the final over the Seattle Reign was also captain Ali Krieger's final ever match before retirement.

The Washington Spirit celebrate after defeating the Chicago Red Stars in the '21 NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stad.
The Washington Spirit celebrate after defeating the Chicago Red Stars in the '21 NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Washington Spirit: 1

Trophies won: 2021 NWSL Championship

Another great team of destiny, who got on a late run and carried momentum into the playoffs and upset the higher seeds. The Spirit's only trophy in their history was spearheaded by a rookie Trinity Rodman and the inspiring captain Andi Sullivan. In the final, a 2-1 extra-time win over Chicago Stars, Kelley O'Hara scored the winning goal.

The Spirit have been unlucky over the years and could have added plenty more to their trophy cabinet. A penalty shootout defeat to the New York Flash in the '16 NWSL Championship final was a brutal way to end that season. In '24, Washington was twice the runner-up, finishing below the Orlando Pride.

San Diego Wave FC celebrates with teammates after winning the 2024 Challenge Cup.
San Diego Wave FC celebrates with teammates after winning the 2024 Challenge Cup. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

San Diego Wave: 2

Trophies won: 2023 NWSL Shield, 2024 Challenge Cup

Casey Stoney's first two seasons in San Diego saw the Wave go from strength to strength before it all fell apart midway through 2024. The 23' NWSL Shield was fiercely contested, with the Wave only clinching the trophy by a fine margin on the very last day of the regular season. Stoney's teams were known for their steely defense led by Naomi Girma.

San Diego's '24 Challenge Cup win was a nail-biter 1-0 against Gotham. Captain Alex Morgan scored the winning goal in what would go on to be her final-ever goal for the Wave. The USA legend retired from soccer later that year.

Orlando Pride defender Kylie Strom kisses the NWSL Championship trophy in Kansas City in 2024.
Orlando Pride defender Kylie Strom kisses the NWSL Championship trophy in Kansas City in 2024. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Orlando Pride: 2

Trophies won: 2024 NWSL Shield and Championship

Perhaps the greatest single-season in the history of the NWSL, the '24 Orlando Pride are as good as they come. Seb Hines' team swept both the regular season and playoff trophies with an all-conquering team culture, well-drilled defensive structure, and balanced roster.

The Pride went on a 23-match unbeaten streak, while also setting league records for points (60) and wins (18). Marta rolled the back the years with some outrageous displays, while record signing Barbra Banda netted 17 goals in her debut NWSL. Which included the winning goal in the final, a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit. More trophies could soon pull them further up this list.

Seattle Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock celebrates after clinching the 2022 NWSL Shield.
Seattle Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock celebrates after clinching the 2022 NWSL Shield. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Seattle Reign: 3

Trophies won: 2014, 2015, and 2022 NWSL Shields

There is no doubt that the Seattle Reign are one of the most consistent and well respected NWSL teams in the history of the league. Longevity in soccer often means success. Head coach Laura Harvey being able to oversee nine seasons at the helm is a testament to her topping the standings on three separate occasions.

The Reign's trophy haul is also one of near misses. There have been a lot of broken hearts in the Pacific Northwest. After all, things could look so different were it not for consecutive losses in the '14 and '15 NWSL Championship finals against the now defunct FC Kansas City.

The Portland Thorns are recognized as 2022 NWSL Champions before a game against the Orlando Pride in 2023.
The Portland Thorns are recognized as 2022 NWSL Champions before a game against the Orlando Pride in 2023. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Portland Thorns: 6

Trophies won: 2013, 2017, and 2022 NWSL Championships, 2016 and 2021 NWSL Shields, and 2021 Challenge Cup

The Portland Thorns are the only club to ever have won the NWSL Championship on three occasions. What is also impressive, is the club's six trophies have been spread out over nine years. There have been multiple eras of glory at Providence Park.

Former head coach Mark Parsons was a huge part of why the Thorns are where they are. He led the team from 2016 until 2021, won four of the club's six trophies, and finished with a 58% win rate. However, one of Parsons' greatest moves may have been drafting Sophia Smith in 2020. The USA star was the face of the '22 Championship win, where she scored a brace in the final against the KC Current.

The North Carolina Courage holds the 2022 Challenge Cup trophy aloft.
The North Carolina Courage holds the 2022 Challenge Cup trophy aloft. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina Courage: 7

Trophies won: 2018 and 2019 NWSL Championships, 2017, 2018, and 2019 NWSL Shields, 2022 and 2023 Challenge Cups

From 2017 until 2019, there was almost no keeping up with the North Carolina Courage. It was an age of NWSL dominance that will be almost impossible to replicate. With a squad boasting Sam Mewis, Crystal Dunn, Debinha, and Lynn Williams, amongst many other stars, it was an all-star affair.

In more recent years, under head coach Sean Nahas, the Courage have grown a reputation for taking domestic cup competitions seriously. The two Challenge Cup wins, in finals against the Washington Spirit and Racing Louisville, showed off North Carolina's ability to beat anyone on their day.

READ THE LATEST WOMEN'S SOCCER NEWS, PREVIEWS, ANALYSIS AND MORE

feed

Published
Theo Lloyd-Hughes
THEO LLOYD-HUGHES

Theo Lloyd-Hughes is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer based in the Southern United States. Originally from England, he can often be found in a press box across the NWSL or at international matches featuring the USWNT and other Concacaf nations.

Home/Soccer