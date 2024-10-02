Myles Lewis-Skelly's Mother's Heartwarming Reaction to Arsenal Champions League Debut
Myles Lewis-Skelly made his UEFA Champions League debut for Arsenal on Tuesday in a 2–0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain. While the victory was massive for the team, Marcia Lewis's reaction to her son making his debut stole the show.
Check out one of the most heartwarming reactions in sports when her 18-year-old son makes his debut in the biggest club competition.
Lewis-Skelly came on in the 90th minute for Bukayo Saka to see out the result and a much-needed three points for Arsenal. As the stadium announcer begins to reveal the change, Marcia hears Saka's name and seems unsure if her son is about to be substituted on. She surely saw Lewis-Skelly warming up on the sidelines, but Saka is a forward and her son is a defender.
Marcia then looks over to the board to see her son's name come up before the stadium announcer introduces Lewis-Skelly to the home support. The joy and excitement she exudes for her son is what it's all about in the end.
It's been an eventful couple of weeks for Lewis-Skelly making his Premier League debut and EFL Cup debut recently. His league debut might've gotten off on the wrong foot by picking up a yellow card before even stepping on the pitch for seemingly directing goalkeeper David Raya to go down for treatment on the pitch, but a strong performance against Bolton in the cup shows promise for what he can bring to Mikel Arteta's team moving forward.