Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami—MLS Cup Playoffs: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami have a chance to make club history on Saturday when they pay a visit to Nashville SC for game two of their first-round best-of-three series in the MLS Cup playoffs.
After dominant wins on Decision Day and in game one against Nashville, one more Miami win would see them advance past the first round of the postseason for the first time in club history. At the same time, it would dispel doubts that the team can’t perform in the playoffs, which crept in after 2024’s crushing first-round defeat to eight-seed Atlanta United.
While Lionel Messi looks to lead his side to victory, Nashville SC have several stars to lean on as well, with Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge hoping their performances can force a decisive game three back at Miami’s Chase Stadium.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to game two.
What Time Does Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: GEODIS Park
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record
- Nashville SC: 4 wins
- Inter Miami: 8 wins
- Draws: 5
Previous meeting: Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville SC (Oct. 24, 2025) - MLS Cup playoffs
Current Form (All Competitions)
Nashville SC
Inter Miami
Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville SC - 10/24/25
Nashville SC 2–5 Inter Miami -10/18/25
CF Montréal 1–1 Nashville SC - 10/4/25
Inter Miami 4–0 Atlanta United - 10/11/25
Austin FC 1–2 Nashville SC - 10/1/25
Inter Miami 4–1 New England Revolution – 10/4/25
Nashville SC 3–1 Houston Dynamo - 9/27/25
Inter Miami 3–5 Chicago Fire - 9/30/25
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
Nashville SC Team News
Nashville SC enter the game hoping to keep their season alive. Although it has generally been a joyous first full season under B.J. Callaghan, a first-round exit would be an extreme disappointment.
For them to find a win, they will need their stars to be at their best. Surridge, who had 24 regular-season goals, was relatively invisible in the first game. Meanwhile, attacking lynchpin Hany Mukhtar found himself a goal in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, but it proved too little too late to make any significant impact.
Playing at home in front of a raucous crowd at GEODIS Park will be helpful, but the team will also need to avoid costly mistakes.
Outside of their attacking forces, goalkeeper Joe Willis will likely be called upon several times, and they will need near-perfect performances from defenders Walker Zimmerman, Andy Najar and co. Meanwhile, they have to go ahead without Ahmed Qasem, Jonathan Pérez, Julian Gaines and Wyatt Meir who remain injured.
Nashville are the U.S. Open Cup champions for a reason, but they have to prove that they can stay in the dance with an ultra-motivated Inter Miami side.
Nashville SC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Nashville SC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3): Willis; Nájar, Palacios, Zimmerman, Lovitz; Brugman, Acosta, Muyl; Shaffelburg, Surridge, Mukhtar
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami have never been as motivated as they are now. With Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets set to retire at the end of the season, two of their key players are already playing with some extra vigor, while those around them—including Messi—have elevated their game.
Led by Javier Mascherano, Miami have been the dominant side in the last two games against Nashville, and will look to do so again when they pay a second visit to GEODIS Park in three weeks.
Messi scored twice and set up Tadeo Allende in the first game of the series. A similar performance could be good enough to book a semifinal berth, especially as the ink continues to dry on a new three-year contract extension that is barely a week old.
“The playoffs are a completely different competition, where the games are different. The teams are much more careful and attentive to every detail, as with any given situation, you can be knocked out,” Messi said in an interview with NBC earlier in the week. “But obviously we're prepared to fight and try to win it, what we all want.”
“It’s not going to be easy. We have the experience from last year when we finished first in the regular season and then got knocked out in the first round.”
After struggling with injuries and suspensions throughout the season, the Herons enter the game mostly healthy, only missing Allen Obando and David Ruiz, who have been out for an extended period of time.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC (4-4-2): Novo; Fray, Falcón, Allen, Alba; De Paul, Bright, Busquets, Allende; Messi, Suárez
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
Nashville SC will be fighting for their playoff lives this weekend and have shown the quality to beat the league’s best at points this season. Unfortunately for Callaghan’s men, their latest run of games has been less than inspiring, and Miami will be the undoubted favorites to close out the series.
Score Prediction: Nashville SC 1–2 Inter Miami