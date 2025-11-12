‘Never’—Spain Boss Delivers Spiky Response to Lamine Yamal Withdrawal
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente claims that he has “never” before experienced a situation quite like Lamine Yamal’s late withdrawal from international duty, adding more fuel to the fire of an ongoing feud with Barcelona surrounding the teenager’s fitness.
The champions of Spain and the national team have butted heads since Yamal picked up a persistent groin injury, known as pubalgia, in September. Hansi Flick was openly furious with De la Fuente for twice starting the 18-year-old after he received pain-killing injections during that month’s international break. The Spain boss couldn’t have cared less.
Yamal withdrew from October’s roster but was called up for November’s internationals. The winger arrived for duty only to pull out once again, citing that same groin issue. Spain released a bitter statement to announce the decision and De la Fuente doubled down.
“It doesn’t seem very normal to me,” he told RNE. “I’ve never experienced a similar situation. These are procedures that happen outside the national team’s control; it’s what happens, and we have to accept it.
“I was surprised like everyone else,” De la Fuente added, “.... you don’t have any news or know any details, they tell you, and in health matters, one is left surprised.”
Barcelona President Defends Yamal
Barcelona president Joan Laporta unsurprisingly came out in defense of his star forward.
“He has pubalgia,” Laporta told Catalunya Ràdio. “It’s commendable that he’s playing during his recovery. I’m delighted with him. As a footballer, he’s a genius and he needs to be protected. He hasn’t yet reached his peak. He’s the best in the world in his position.”
Yamal’s behavior off the pitch has also been called into question this season, with a run of high-profile incidents earning undue scrutiny since a controversial 18th birthday party. Barcelona’s president wholeheartedly backed his teenage gem.
“He enjoys life, he enjoys football,” Laporta argued. “He’s mature for his age. I’m not worried about his lifestyle. He needs to be protected and supported, by us and those around him. He’s more mature than other guys, he’s lived a lot and he handles it very well. He’s a professional and trains harder than anyone.”