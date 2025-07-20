New York Red Bulls 1–5 Inter Miami: Takeaways As Messi Scores Another Brace
Inter Miami CF got back to their winning ways on Saturday night against the New York Red Bulls, putting five goals past goalkeeper Carlos Coronel after allowing the opener just 15 minutes into the match.
With braces from Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia and a goal from Jordi Alba, the win brought Miami to 41 points in 21 games, and kept them in the running for the top of MLS and the Eastern Conference, ahead of next week’s match against FC Cincinnati.
Following a 3–0 loss midweek to Cincinnati, a win for the Herons was crucial to stopping any extended struggle and also secured a season sweep against the Red Bulls, having previously beaten them 4–1 in May.
Here are Sports Illustrated's takeaways from the match.
Messi Leads the Way Again
If it weren’t for Lionel Messi, where would this Inter Miami team be? Once again, the diminutive Argentine led the way, putting up his sixth brace in seven games, bringing him to 17 goals on the season.
At the same time, his two assists made him the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span, joining the likes of Cucho Hérnandez, Carlos Vela, Sebastian Giovinco and Robbie Keane, who had done it prior.
While the 38-year-old looked to be struggling against FC Cincinnati midweek, his ability to quickly bounce back and handle the travel to Cincinnati, back to Miami and to New Jersey is admirable. Especially as he continues to elevate those around him.
Messi ended the night on 18 league goals, level Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge for the MLS Golden Boot, and he remains the most important player in the league and is the star Inter Miami will need at his best if they are to win the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup this season.
Do Inter Miami Need Squad Rotation?
For most teams, the need to rotate players on fatigue and freshness is clear. Yet, it might not matter too much for Inter Miami and head coach Javier Mascherano, who routinely allows his veterans to play full 90 minute games.
Despite looking fatigued in the loss to Cincinnati, Miami controlled the game after falling behind early against New York, with Messi and Alba among the veterans getting on the scoresheet, while 22-year-old Telasco Segovia also added a brace.
So far this season in all competitions, Messi has played 23 matches where he saw the pitch for over 80 minutes, while Busquets boasts 25. That’s a heavy load for any player, but certainly for veterans like them, who continue to shine despite some of the highest demands in the league.
While the lack of rotation could be indicative of the club’s lack of depth at the MLS level, it also shows the fitness and desire of the key players, who continue to impress nearly every match, with rare off nights, as was seen against Cincinnati.
Since the start of the season, fans and media alike have suggested Mascherano take on more rotation. However, he hasn’t, and the group has remained one of the very best in MLS.
Luis Suárez’s Adjustments
Messi might be in great form up top for Inter Miami, but the same can’t be said for Luis Suárez, who has not scored in his last five MLS matches, dating back to May 31 against Columbus Crew SC.
Although Miami have continuously had significant attacking opportunities and output, the Uruguayan frontman has been relegated to a playmaker and decoy to allow Messi to carve out space and carry the offensive load. But, he also still has 10 assists for 15 goal contributions.
Against the Red Bulls, he failed to score on two shots, but finished with 57 touches and three chances created.
Despite picking up an assist, there was evident frustration in Suárez’s expressions throughout Saturday’s match, as he struggled to put himself in goal-scoring positions. However, while strikers will always be judged on their goal-scoring outputs, Suárez’s adjustments to become a threatening assist-focused player have been critical.
The biggest question for Inter Miami moving forward, though, is what to do with Suárez. Yes, he has been a positive player for much of the season. Still, between Allen Obando, Fafa Picault or a potential summer addition, there could be a more enticing and productive option in the position, alongside Messi.
For now, though, there’s no reason to change—it’s six wins in seven games for Miami, and they’re flying heading into next week’s revenge clash against FC Cincinnati.