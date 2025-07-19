New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami CF didn’t quite have the heavyweight midweek clash they were hoping for against FC Cincinnati, but will hope to bounce back from that 3–0 loss on Saturday night as they visit the New York Red Bulls.
Meanwhile, the Red Bulls head into the matchup off a thrilling 5–3 win over the New England Revolution, having battled back from a 2–0 deficit within the first 30 minutes. Now, they hope to hand Miami some revenge, after the Herons topped them 4–1 earlier in the season.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup.
What Time Does New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Harrison, New Jersey
- Stadium: Sports Illustrated Stadium
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- New York Red Bulls wins: 6
- Inter Miami wins: 5
- Draws: 0
Previous Meeting: Inter Miami 4–1 New York Red Bulls - May, 3 2025 (MLS)
Current Form (all competitions)
New York Red Bulls
Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 5–3 New England Revolution - 7/16/25
FC Cincinnati 3–0 Inter Miami - 7/16/25
Philadelphia Union 2–0 New York Red Bulls - 7/12/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Nashville SC - 7/12/25
San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 New York Red Bulls - 7/3/2025
New England Revolution 1–2 Inter Miami - 7/9/25
New York Red Bulls 2–2 Minnesota United - 6/28/25
CF Montreal 1–4 Inter Miami - 7/5/25
Toronto FC 1–1 New York Red Bulls - 6/25/25
Paris Saint-Germain 4–0 Inter Miami - 6/29/25
How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Rest of World
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
New York Red Bulls Team News
The New York Red Bulls found their first win in six games when they turned things around after a poor start against the New England Revolution, and will look to link back-to-back wins for the second time this season when they take on Inter Miami.
While head coach Sandro Schwarz’s side had gone five games without a win before Wednesday, they have gotten strong play from attacking Designated Players, Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who each scored twice in the victory.
The braces brought Forsberg to nine goals and six assists on the season, while Choupo-Moting raised his total to 13 goals and two assists in his first year since leaving Bayern Munich to come to MLS.
Outside of the two key attackers, the Red Bulls can also have some confidence in their home form, having won eight of 11 games at Sports Illustrated Stadium this season, which has helped them to eighth in the Eastern Conference.
New York Red Bulls Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Coronel; Duncan, Nealis, Eile, Valencia; Donkor, Edelman; Sofo, Forsberg, Carmona; Choupo-Moting
Inter Miami CF Team News
Inter Miami CF suffered their first loss since the FIFA Club World Cup against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, and looked tired and poor throughout the match. Despite the game against New York Red Bulls presenting their fifth in 15 days, head coach Javier Mascherano has not rotated the team, leaving several players with injuries from the busy stretch.
Lionel Messi trained with the Herons this week, but is questionable for the game after picking up a knock and ailing throughout the match against Cincinnati, while Luis Suárez also looked to be sore against the side from Ohio.
Additionally, goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is set to miss the second straight game as he works his way back from injury, with Mascherano confirming that third goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo would get the start in New Jersey.
Outside of the injuries, Miami will also have to draw on depth at center back after parting ways with David Martinez, who returned to Club Atlético River Plate at the end of his loan, despite playing a key role at the back this season.
Yet, even with all the personnel issues, finding a result would keep Miami in the race for the top of the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield, as they currently sit fourth in the league on points-per-game with an average of 1.9.
Keeping form will be critical for the South Florida side as well, especially as they prepare to welcome defensive midfielder Rodrigo De Paul on loan from Atlético Madrid for the remainder of the season.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New York Red Bulls
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New York Red Bulls (4-4-2): Novo; Weigandt, Aviles, Falcon, Alba; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Picault, Suárez
New York Red Buls vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
Inter Miami CF had their deficiencies focused on by FC Cincinnati midweek, and look to be significantly fatigue from the match congestion in MLS and the FIFA Club World Cup. Meanwhile, the Red Bulls have hit their form, and could overwhelm a rotated Miami defense.