Newcastle United ‘Working’ on Deal for Former Arsenal Goalkeeper
Newcastle United have reportedly pivoted to Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after James Trafford became the club’s latest unsuccessful transfer target.
Magpies manager Eddie Howe previously worked with Ramsdale during their time together at Bournemouth. This would represent a shift to a known quantity for Howe after Manchester City swooped in to close on a deal for Burnley’s Trafford. Newcastle were thought to be interested in the English shot-stopper before City began to seriously consider triggering his buy-back option.
In light of those developments, Newcastle have made an offer to Championship side Southampton looking to acquire Ramsdale on an initial loan with a buy option included, The Athletic reports. The Saints are said to be in favour of multiple outcomes including a direct sale, a significant loan fee or keeping Ramsdale in goal for the season.
The former Arsenal custodian helped the Gunners qualify for the Champions League in 2022–23. Ramsdale lost his starting position the following season amid David Raya joining the club before being sold to Southampton last summer for £25 million ($33.5 million). The England international was subsequently relegated from the Premier League for the third time in his career following previous demotions with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.
At 27, it appears Ramsdale could serve as a direct challenge to Nick Pope’s first-choice status. Newcastle’s latest target could provide value in the distribution department if Howe wants his Magpies side to play more out of the back as they return to the Champions League.
Ramsdale could be motivated by the move not only to prove he can lead a top side once again between the sticks, but by getting another shot at establishing himself in Europe. Despite playing a significant role in helping Arsenal qualify for the competition, he only has one Champions League appearance to his name.
Getting a deal over the line for Ramsdale would be a rare success in what Howe has freely described as “a challenging transfer window”. After missing out on the likes of Hugo Ekitiké, João Pedro and Liam Delap, Newcastle are at risk of having star striker Alexander Isak whisked away by Liverpool.