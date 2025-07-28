Newcastle ‘Split’ on Alexander Isak Transfer Stance, ‘Braced’ for Liverpool Bid
Newcastle United are reportedly mulling over a distinct change in transfer stance when it comes to the sale of Alexander Isak.
When Liverpool were sensationally linked with a £120 million ($161.1 million) move for the Swedish forward earlier this month, Newcastle’s response was widely reported to be unequivocal: their talisman was not for sale. The Reds duly took the hint and snapped up Hugo Ekitiké, who just so happened to be a leading target for Newcastle. Yet, now the landscape has shifted.
Isak reportedly wants to leave. What began with speculative whispers from his agent has progressed into a supposed contract extension rejection and a conspicuous pre-season absence.
Eddie Howe confirmed that Isak would not be joining up with the squad for the second leg of their Asian tour this week and lamented “a challenging transfer window”. It could get more complicated.
Newcastle are “bracing” themselves for a formal offer for Isak from Liverpool, the Daily Mail claims. The club are described as “split” about what the best approach should be if and when this bid lands; stick to their guns and rebuff all offers or open themselves up to negotiations.
Liverpool’s renewed interest is thought to stem from the impending departure of Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich, which would free up another £65 million ($87.2 million). The Athletic claim that Liverpool believe they have “sufficient left-sided cover” in the Colombian’s absence and would be free to plough on with a move for Isak should Newcastle be willing to talk.
The Magpies are expected to demand in the region of £150 million ($201.3 million) which would shatter the British transfer record Liverpool set with the £116 million ($155.7 million) acquisition of Florian Wirtz barely one month ago. However, Arne Slot’s well-run Premier League champions are thought to have the financial scope to break the nine-digit barrier once again.
Regardless of Isak’s status, Newcastle will have to dip into the market again this summer. Howe recently revealed that last season’s fifth-placed outfit have “missed out” on several targets already. When asked if there Anthony Elanga would be joined by more forward-thinking recruits, he huffed: “Of course, we’re not deluded. We know that we need to bring players in, we’ve known that for a long time.” They may first have to consider letting go of their best player.