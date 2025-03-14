Neymar Jr. Forced Out of Brazil National Team Squad Due to Injury
Neymar Jr.'s long awaited return to the Brazil national team will have to be put on hold for the time being.
Expectations were sky-high after Neymar was included in Brazil's 23-man roster for the upcoming Conmebol World Cup qualifier games against Colombia and Argentina. However, the former Barcelona player has been nursing a left thigh injury and a decision was taken to leave Neymar out of the squad for the upcoming games.
A video was posted in La Seleçao's website of manager Dorival Júnior delivering the news of Neymar's forced withdrawal.
"In the last few days, after the call-up on Mar. 6, the Medical Department of the Brazilian team represented by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, has been updating us regarding the situation of all the players. After the evaluations carried out, these players [Neymar Jr., Danilo and Ederson are in a recovery process with their respective clubs, therefore, they won't be ready to represent for Brazil in the upcoming FIFA [qualifier matches]," the Brazilian manager said.
Neymar didn't play for Santos over the weekend against Corinthians in the domestic league. Videos surfaced of Brazil's all-time leading scorer getting up to warm-up but immediately sitting back down after he felt some kind of discomfort.
The vacant spot left by Neymar on Brazil's roster will be occupied by Real Madrid forward Endrick. As for Danilo and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, who were also forced to withdraw, Alex Sandro and Lucas Perri will serve as their replacements.
The June qualifier matches against Ecuador and Paraguay become the next possible return dates for Neymar, over a year-and-a-half since his last appearance with La Seleçao in a qualifier match vs. Uruguay where he tore his ACL.
Brazil will have to rely on the in-form Raphinha and the Real Madrid trio of Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior and Endrick for the massive clashes against the two 2024 Copa América finalists, in their hope to surge in the Conmebol World Cup Qualifier standings.