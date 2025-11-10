Neymar Comes Under Fire at Santos as 2026 World Cup Pressure Mounts
Neymar was visibly unhappy when he was substituted from Santos’s game at the weekend, stealing headlines for all the wrong reasons once again.
The Brazilian legend played 85 minutes as Santos lost 3–2 against Flamengo. The defeat saw Neymar’s Santos drop into the relegation zone with just six games left to play in Brazil‘s Serie A.
Neymar was taken off the pitch at the Estadio Maracanã with his side trailing by three goals. When he left the pitch, he was seen seemingly complaining the decision to substitute him with Santos manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda.
“It’s logical that he [Neymar] was upset,” Vojvoda said trying to cool the situation after the game, via ESPN. “Just like any other player would be, but I decide who has to leave [the pitch].”
Neymar went straight down the tunnel after his substitution.
“I consider it totally normal if he was upset. He wasn't disrespectful or anything, the respect is there and players want to play and want to help at this time, which is a difficult time for the club,” Vojvoda added.
It was Neymar’s first start for Santos since Sept. 14, having just returned to action after a muscular injury sidelined him for a month and a half.
With Neymar’s contract at Santos expiring at the end of the season, he’ll be focused on helping the club avoid relegation, or his future could become even more uncertain.
Carlo Ancelotti: Neymar ‘Obviously’ Has a Chance to Play in 2026 World Cup
Just two days before Neymar and Santos lost to Flamengo, Brazil national team manager Carlo Ancelotti was once again asked about Neymar’s chances of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In an interview with PLACAR, Ancelotti revealed Neymar is obviously being considered as an option to represent Brazil next summer. But first, La Seleçao’s all-time leading goalscorer must return to his best.
“It’s normal [to be asked about Neymar constantly] because Neymar is a legend of Brazilian soccer,” Ancelotti said. “The whole world wants Neymar to return to his best physical shape. Also the manager and the staff of the national team hope Neymar can return to his best level.”
After Ancelotti eviscerated Neymar when he revealed Brazil’s November squad, the Italian had a more positive approach when talking about the nation’s legend and even had a suggestion for him.
“The truth is that soccer today asks for many things, not just talent. Also physical condition, intensity. hopefully Neymar can be at his best level,” Ancelotti said.
“He needs to play more centrally, not as a winger. Wingers in today’s soccer are players you need to help also defensively. When you play a little bit more inside the defensive work is much less than if you play as a winger.”
Although Ancelotti’s words are encouraging, maintaining peak physical shape and withstanding the intensity of games consistently is something Neymar simply hasn’t been able to do over the past three years.
In fact, MLS teams that might seem like a potential destination for the Brazilian after his contract expires with Santos have serious doubts over Neymar’s ability to resurrect his career, per ESPN.
Neymar will have to find a way to leave his fitness woes behind him quickly, or else it’s hard to envision him having any chance of playing in the 2026 World Cup.
Neymar’s Statistics Since Leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2023
Team
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Minutes Played
Santos
23
6
3
1,090
Al Hilal
7
1
3
428
Brazil
4
2
3
315
Neymar has missed way over 100 games for club and country since the start of 2023, as various injuries have massively hindered the 33-year-old in recent times.