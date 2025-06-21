Nico Williams Makes ‘Barcelona Transfer Plea’ to Athletic Club
Nico Williams is reportedly hoping that his personal pleas to Athletic Club will help smooth the process of a transfer to Barcelona that has been a year in the making.
Williams ultimately chose to stay with Athletic Club last summer in the wake of his breakout at Euro 2024. But with his childhood side not able to match his bigger ambitions from a sporting perspective, that was only ever going to be a short-term thing.
Barcelona have now agreed a contact with Williams until 2031, but there is still the matter of his transfer fee—more importantly, how it will be paid—to fully resolve.
The 22-year-old has a release clause that, with CPI, is €62 million ($71.5 million). That number is considered low for a player of his reputation, age and long-term potential, which makes it such an attractive deal. If the clause is triggered, it cuts out the need to negotiate with Athletic Club, but does require full up-front cash payment, and Barcelona still have financial limitations to consider.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Williams will have his agent, Félix Tainta, try to soften Athletic Club’s demand that the clause is triggered and paid in one lump sum. Barcelona stand a better chance of being able to complete a transfer if the Basque team would agree to a payment plan instead.
Barça used a similar tactic to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig last summer, spreading that fee out over a longer period.
The suggestion is that Williams wants Athletic Club to acknowledge his loyalty in staying with them last summer by accepting the proposed concession. Barcelona are said to not be optimistic that they will agree to it, and would not hesitate to trigger the release clause in that instance.
Williams would massively strengthen Barcelona’s front three, although it means that Raphinha, despite being a 2025 Ballon d’Or contender, might see diminished game time or play a different role.