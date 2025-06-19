‘Sealed’—Barcelona Make Major Nico Williams Breakthrough, Transfer Deadline Set
Barcelona have struck an agreement over personal terms with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams who, according to numerous outlets, is prepared to drastically lower his salary to seal a move to Camp Nou.
Williams came close to joining Barcelona last summer and appeared to have missed his chance to make the move when president Joan Laporta admitted last month that the club were pursuing other targets. But a recent meeting with the winger’s agent saw Barcelona reignite their interest.
With Williams making it clear he favors a move to Barcelona over joining other suitors like Arsenal or Bayern Munich, Fabrizio Romano was first to reveal an agreement over a six-year contract had been reached with the Spain international.
Later backed up by SPORT, this agreement includes an annual salary of up to €8 million ($9.2 million)—far lower than on offer from other suitors.
All that is left for Barcelona is to trigger Williams’s release clause, with Athletic understood to be adamant they will not negotiate over his transfer.
There has been some confusion over the value of Williams’s release clause. MARCA clarify that it sits at €58 million ($66.7 million) but, when taxes and final fees are added on, any move for the winger will ultimately cost closer to €62 million ($71.3 million).
Crucially, Barcelona are working to complete an agreement before pre-season begins in the middle of July. Williams was reported to have warned suitors earlier this summer that, if he starts pre-season with Athletic, he will remain with the club this season, and it appears as though the Spain international is sticking to that stance.
Such a timeline is feasible for Barcelona but may require exits from a handful of fringe players. The likes of Ansu Fati and Oriol Romeu are expected to leave this summer, while there is significant uncertainty surrounding the futures of Marc-André ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen, among others.