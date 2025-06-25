Report: Barcelona’s New Marcus Rashford Plan After Ansu Fati Exit
Marcus Rashford remains a transfer target for Barcelona this summer, even if the Catalans are successful in recruiting Nico Williams, multiple reports have claimed.
Williams is thought to have agreed a long-term contract with Barcelona, even though Bayern Munich are reported to be offering a considerably higher salary. But there remain doubts over whether Barça’s limited finances will allow the club to trigger Williams’s €58 million ($67.3 million) release clause, which will be more like €62 million ($71.9 million) once fees and costs are tacked on.
If Williams does sign, he will strengthen the left flank, which has been marginally weakened by Ansu Fati’s imminent loan move to Monaco for the duration of 2025–26. But while that wing has been Rashford’s preferred role for much of his senior career, there is a growing belief that the Manchester United outcast could be utilized in a different way in Catalonia.
The Times, Guardian and Daily Mail all reported simultaneously on Tuesday night that Barça coach Hansi Flick is aware of Rashford’s versatility and considers his ability to play centrally as a No. 9 a potential asset to Barça. That makes him a possible backup for Robert Lewandowski, who turns 37 in August.
Rashford himself has also talked up now becoming more comfortable as a striker, as well as expressing a desire to link up with Lamine Yamal, during an appearance with a Spanish YouTuber. But he is still expected to report for preseason in Manchester in early July if his exit hasn’t been secured.
A significant snag is that Barcelona are said to want a loan, whereas Manchester United are demanding £40 million ($54.4 million) for a permanent transfer—that was also the value of the option-to-buy which Aston Villa didn’t trigger following Rashford’s recent loan spell in the Midlands.
Barcelona interest in Liverpool’s Luis Díaz appears to have waned since the pursuit of Williams accelerated. Díaz, while making clear his willingness to consider moving on, had said he was happy to stay at Anfield for the remainder of his current contract until 2027.