Report: Chelsea Perform Shock Nicolas Jackson Transfer U-Turn After Bayern Munich Agreement
Chelsea are reported to have cancelled Nicolas Jackson’s proposed loan move to Bayern Munich at the 11th hour.
The Blues had accepted what was described as a “record” loan bid from Bayern, who were prepared to pay a fee of €15 million (£13 million, $17.5 million) to sign Jackson for the remainder of the season, with Bayern also negotiating the option to make the move permanent for €65 million.
Jackson travelled to Munich on Saturday and was widely photographed celebrating with Bayern fans as he prepared to undergo a medical, but The Athletic state Chelsea have now informed the Bundesliga champions that a deal will no longer be authorised.
Central to Chelsea’s decision was an injury to summer signing Liam Delap earlier in the day. The Blues striker limped off with a muscular injury in the early stages of a 2–0 win over Fulham, leaving João Pedro as the only recognised striker in the squad.
“Hopefully it’s not long, but this kind of case can be six, eight weeks,” Maresca told TNT Sports of Delap’s injury shortly after the final whistle, before the Englishman had undergone any scans.
In his post-match press conference, Maresca suggested Chelsea may need another attacking option alongside Pedro if Delap was set for an extended spell on the sidelines.
“When you have two strikers it is enough, when one of them is injured for weeks it is not enough,” Maresca said. “Today we played for more than one hour with Tyrique [George] and he did brilliant.
“The last time he played as a No. 9 was against Manchester United last year. We tried to use different solutions. If you remember there were some games where we used Pedro [Neto] as a No. 9. But for sure when you have two proper No. 9’s it is enough.”
Jackson was in Munich when Chelsea’s decision went public and even featured in videos celebrating what he believed to be an impending move to the Allianz Arena, but he has now been asked to return to Stamford Bridge.
According to Florian Plettenberg, Jackson and his agent are still in Munich and attempting to find a way to complete the transfer.
“Let’s see what happens,” Bayern director Max Eberl said. “Jackson is still here. After the match we will act. I can’t say exactly what’s going on yet.”
Crucially, if a loan exit for Jackson falls through, Chelsea would still have one remaining overseas loan spot.