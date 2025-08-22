Nicolas Jackson Is a Victim of Chelsea’s Cut-Throat Recruitment, Now He Must Leave
If you ever need to explain Chelsea’s recruitment model, look no further than the case of Nicolas Jackson.
With 12 goals in 26 La Liga games for Villarreal in the year he turned 22, Jackson flashed obvious potential. That’s usually good enough to convince Chelsea to pursue a move on its own, but the fact he was available for a release clause of just £32 million ($43 million) made his 2023 switch to Stamford Bridge a bit of a no-brainer.
If Jackson improved, great. Chelsea knew they would almost certainly be able to double their money on him a few years down the line, but even if things didn’t go to plan, they were always going to be able to make their money back at that price. It was the perfect gamble from those calling the shots in SW6.
Chelsea got their wish as Jackson enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023–24. While 14 league goals was hardly much of a jump up from his 12 with Villarreal, the value of those strikes doubled thanks to the Premier League tax that comes with a player proving themselves in England’s top flight.
When a move for Victor Osimhen collapsed in the summer of 2024, faith was put in Jackson once more, and the challenge was simple: take another step forward or somebody else will instead.
Jackson’s numbers dropped in Enzo Maresca's first year at the helm, while concerns over his disciplinary record grew through a series of ill-judged red cards, and that was that. The decision was made. A new striker was needed.
Chelsea’s relentless desire to move forwards and make good on their promise of European domination waits for nobody. Jackson is heading for the exit door this summer, even though his performances on the pitch hardly merit his demotion in Maresca’s eyes.
Jackson is a unique striker—a fascinating blend of ball-carrying prowess and goalscoring. He does things few others in his position are capable of, and the past few years have made it clear that Jackson is a certain je ne sais quoi away from being a truly elite talent.
Ironically, that is exactly the sort of player Chelsea continue to try and sign. The plan has always been to recruit the £100 million player before they become the £100 million player. Unfortunately for Jackson, his ruthlessly short audition has already come to a close as Chelsea sensed the chance to cash in at a price point at which few can really question their decision.
Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the sides to recognise Jackson’s Premier League pedigree and the fact that his price tag of around £60 million represents fair value for a striker who has already proven his ability to reach double figures in a season of English football.
This is the model Chelsea have built. Jackson met his brief. Challenged to either become a superstar or simply double his price tag, the versatile forward falls into the latter category, where he was temporarily joined by Noni Madueke before the winger landed Chelsea a profit of £23 million through his move to Arsenal.
It’s not about being a bad player. Chelsea have never believed Jackson is not good enough to play for the club, but those in the boardroom clearly no longer believe his value on the pitch outweighs his value in the bank, at least compared to other players in Maresca’s squad.
Maresca has now publicly confirmed that Jackson should look to leave Chelsea for the good of his career, having tumbled down the pecking order behind a strikingly similar replacement.
Two years after a 22-year-old Jackson joined for £32 million after a 12-goal season, Chelsea spent £30 million to win the race for 22-year-old Liam Delap following his 12-goal haul with Ipswich Town this summer. The Blues clearly have a type.
Delap has already been set the same challenge as Jackson, arguably in even harsher fashion as, less than one month later, João Pedro was brought in from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £60 million. The pair will no doubt remain professional in their battle for minutes but, make no mistake about it, both Delap and Pedro will know they cannot afford to give an inch to the other if they are to avoid succumbing to the same fate as Jackson.
Trophies or profit. It’s the circle of life at Stamford Bridge.