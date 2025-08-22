‘Find a Solution’—Enzo Maresca Urges Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku to Leave Chelsea
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed both Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku remain unavailable for selection heading into the final week of the transfer window, urging the two forwards to find moves away from the club.
Nkunku was always expected to depart this summer after two years of struggling for regular starts, while Jackson has been pushed towards the exit through the signings of Liam Delap and João Pedro.
Unlike the rest of the so-called “bomb squad”—the group of unwanted players at Chelsea which includes the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell—Jackson and Nkunku both continue to train with Maresca’s first team, but the duo are not being selected for matchday squads while the transfer window remains open.
“[Jackson] is available but he’s not going to be part of the squad because, as we already said, we have two strikers, we have two players in that position and also we know that something can happen before the transfer window closes,” Maresca told the press ahead of Friday’s meeting with West Ham United.
“Christo [Nkunku] is with us like Nico, but it’s the same answer as Nico.”
Jackson and Nkunku’s presence in first-team training is seen as an indication that both players could still remain at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea believed to be particularly open to the idea of keeping Jackson if their asking price is not met, but Maresca confessed both players are likely to struggle for minutes if they choose to remain.
“We’ll see if they are going to be here, they are going to be with us,” the Blues boss said, “...and in case they are not here, that means that they found a solution.
“And at the end I think it’s always better if they can find a solution because I think they are going to be more happy and the club the same.”
Fortunately for Chelsea, both players are thought to have attracted plenty of attention. Nkunku is wanted back in the Bundesliga by both Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, while Inter are also thought to be interested.
As for Jackson, the Senegal international has also been named as a target for Bayern but has several admirers in the Premier League. Aston Villa are touted as the leaded suitors but Newcastle United see him as a possible target.