Noni Madueke’s First Arsenal Interview Reveals Potential Role Under Mikel Arteta
Arsenal’s latest transfer might’ve already given insight into how manager Mikel Arteta plans on using him at his new club.
The Gunners signed Noni Madueke on Friday adding to Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga as confirmed transfers this summer. The 23-year-old arrives as a wide forward after a deal for an initial fee of £48.5 million ($65.5 million) was reached between Arsenal and rival Chelsea.
The transfer has divided the online Arsenal fanbase. Questions have been raised about the fee and whether this is what the squad requires. The Gunners arguably need a left-sided forward as badly as they do a striker. Madueke predominantly played off the right for Chelsea, but Arsenal have Bukayo Saka there and the former isn't unseating the latter anytime soon.
The England international certainly offers an upgrade in depth, cover and potential for wide options, but perhaps Madueke already revealed where Arteta plans on playing him and why the Arsenal decision-makers made the move for him.
“I try and be a dual threat from the left and from the right. Of course, it’s a little different when I play on the left or when I play on the right, but it doesn’t really matter to me where I play. I only really have one thought in my mind when I get the ball to feet or in space, it is just to line up the fullback and go past him, so that’s definitely one of my main strengths,” Madueke said in his first Arsenal interview.
Madueke played on the left for Chelsea nine times across 92 total appearances in all competitions, up from just two when he played for PSV Eindhoven. Even during his time in the Eredivisie, he made the majority of his appearances on the right.
Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as a left-sided option given the Brazilian’s apparent unhappiness with playing out of position and lack of minutes during the FIFA Club World Cup. But, given Madueke’s belief in his ability on either side, he’s likely to receive minutes on the left given the uncertainty surrounding both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.
Regardless of position, the club highlighted a key statistic in the announcement which is sure to excite fans. Madueke averaged more carries ending a shot than any player in the Premier League during the 2024–25 campaign. Only three players had a better non-penalty xG (expected goals) and he averaged 3.5 shots per game.
The Gunners were toothless in attack all throughout last season, repeatedly taking too many touches around opposition boxes. While Madueke’s xG didn’t necessarily result in a major goal haul, Arsenal create an immense amount of opportunities each game and need a decisive winger outside of Saka who isn’t afraid to square up a defender.
Whether that’s off the left or right, it seems Arsenal have added just that.