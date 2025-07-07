Rodrygo: Arsenal in ‘Three-Team Race’ for Real Madrid Outcast
Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have joined Arsenal in their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, a report in Brazil has claimed.
Rodrygo’s uncertain future has hung uneasily over Real Madrid throughout the Club World Cup. After an unhappy, injury-impacted end to his time under Carlo Ancelotti, the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager in June offered the Brazilian forward hope of a fresh start.
The versatile forward started Madrid’s first Club World Cup game on the right-hand side of a front three, teeing up Gonzalo García’s opening goal with a measured cross. Dropped to the bench next time out against Pachuca, Rodrygo was afforded a fleeting game in Madrid’s final group outing and has played a grand total of four minutes in the knockout stages.
Alonso has offered little explanation for Rodrygo’s absence beyond the insistence that it is a “technical” decision, fueling a rumormill which has already spewed numerous links to Arsenal. ESPN Brazil’s Gustavo Hofman reports that Manchester City are also “long-term” admirers while PSG’s interest is new.
Hofman claims that Rodrygo would ideally like to stay at Madrid. This is a player, after all, whose 10th birthday party was conducted under the strict theme ‘Rodrygo Real Madrid’. Yet, that admiration may no longer be so mutual.
Earlier this month, it was claimed that Alonso and Real Madrid were open to selling the 24-year-old.
As has been previously reported, Rodrygo appears to be increasingly keen on lining up as a left winger for Real Madrid. This area of the pitch is particularly crowded, with his compatriot Vinicius Junior favoring such a role while Kylian Mbappé routinely drifts to that flank in open play.
Even a spot on his unloved right wing may not be an option under Alonso. The flexible former Bayer Leverkusen coach is still honing his best system, but has effectively lined up without a right winger in each of Madrid’s two knockout matches thus far. Summer arrival Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given the freedom to marshal that entire half of the pitch, with the indefatigable Federico Valverde tasked with covering his new teammate during transitions.
Arsenal’s left wing spot is typically taken up by another of Rodrygo’s compatriots, Gabriel Martinelli, although there has been speculation that the Gunners could offload the Brazilian to fund their summer spending.
There is plenty of competition on the flanks at Manchester City, while the battle for places in PSG’s frontline is so fierce Ballon d’Or favorite Ousmane Dembélé has struggled to break back into the starting XI on his recent return from injury.