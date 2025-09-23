Noni Madueke Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal Star
Ultimately, it was an array of key injuries that prevented Arsenal from putting up a stiffer title challenge last season.
Mikel Arteta lost Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel to significant hamstring injuries, as well as his captain, Martin Ødegaard, to an ankle injury that kept him out of action for two months in the autumn.
Their domestic campaign was seemingly doomed from the outset, with Arteta lacking the requisite alternatives to keep pace with a Liverpool team that never had its momentum sapped.
To prevent a repeat of 2024–25 in another critical year of Arteta’s north London project, Arsenal embarked on an aggressive summer window that saw Andrea Berta upgrade personnel and plug key holes. The Gunners now look strong across the board and are determined to end a 21-year wait for a Premier League title, but improved depth is already being put to the test by relentless injuries.
The parasite isn’t only wiping out Arsenal’s cornerstones, but it’s trying to take away Arteta’s alternatives, too. Noni Madueke was signed to offer Bukayo Saka respite and has enjoyed a bright start to his Gunners career, but he’s the latest who will endure a spell on the sidelines.
When Will Noni Madueke Return From Injury?
Arsenal’s conclusion to the summer window, which included the arrival of Eberechi Eze, meant more supporters were willing to stomach the earlier signing of Madueke, which was met with considerable hostility.
However, Arteta has proven he has knack for reigniting the careers of Chelsea cast-offs, and Madueke was thrust into a role of significance right away after Saka picked up an injury in Gameweek 2 against Leeds United.
The England international has since impressed with his directness and variety in one-on-one situations, often functioning as the sole spark in an Arsenal team that’s yet to explode with creativity. He was good again down the right flank during the first half of Sunday’s 1–1 draw with Manchester City, but was forced off at half-time with an issue that his manager confirmed was sustained “very early in the match”.
It was later revealed to be a knee injury, with reports expecting Madueke to miss around two months as a result of the setback. On the bright side, the winger has at least avoided damage to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Thus, Madueke will likely be out until the November international break, meaning he could miss up to 10 games across all competitions. He won’t be available for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United, as well as several all-London clashes against Fulham, West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Arsenal also have Champions League games in the offing against Olympiacos, Atlético Madrid and Slavia Prague.
He joins Havertz, Ødegaard and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines.
As it stands, Madueke could return for the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 23. The Gunners are then due to host Bayern Munich in the Champions League three days later.
Games Noni Madueke Could Miss With Knee Injury
Date
Fixture
Competition
Sept. 24, 2025
Port Vale vs. Arsenal
Carabao Cup
Sept. 28, 2025
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
Premier League
Oct. 1, 2025
Arsenal vs. Olympiacos
Champions League
Oct. 4, 2025
Arsenal vs. West Ham United
Premier League
Oct. 9, 2025
England vs. Wales
International Friendly
Oct. 14, 2025
Latvia vs. England
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Oct. 18, 2025
Fulham vs. Arsenal
Premier League
Oct. 21, 2025
Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid
Champions League
Oct. 26, 2025
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Premier League
Nov. 1, 2025
Burnley vs. Arsenal
Premier League
Nov. 4, 2025
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal
Champions League
Nov. 8, 2025
Sunderland vs. Arsenal
Premier League
Nov. 13, 2025
England vs. Serbia
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Nov. 16, 2025
Albania vs. England
2026 World Cup Qualifier