NWSL Challenge Cup: Format Explained and Key Dates
The return of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is right around the corner and fans are set to get a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming Challenge Cup.
Orlando Pride reigned victorious in 2024, securing victory in the NWSL Championship and the NWSL Shield.
However, it's the San Diego Wave that hold the Challenge Cup title after retired Alex Morgan hit the back of the net in the closing minutes of last year's final against NJ/NJ Gotham FC.
Sports Illustrated tells you everything that you need to know ahead of the annual tournament...
What is the NWSL Challenge Cup?
Initially formed in 2020 to celebrate the return of women's soccer from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Challenge Cup was once an intra-league tournament that took place between all NWSL teams. Houston Dash took home the silverware in the inaugural season, defeating Chicago Stars (formerly Red Stars) 2-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Reformatted in 2024 to become a single-game cup, the NWSL Challenge Cup takes place between the NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield winners of the previous season. San Diego Wave are the current holders, having beaten NJ/NY Gotham FC in the 2024 instalment.
Who is Playing in the NWSL Challenge Cup?
The NWSL Challenge Cup is a single-game cup final played between the winners of the NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield of the previous season.
Due to the fact that Orlando Pride secured both pieces of silverware in the 2024 season, league regulations states that the Challenge Cup should then act as a rematch for the NWSL Championship.
This means that Orlando Pride and Championship runners-up Washington Spirit will go head-to-head in this year's NWSL Challenge Cup.
When Will it be Played?
The NWSL Challenge Cup is set to take place at Orlando's Inter & Co Stadium on Friday March 7 at 8:00pm ET / 01:00 CET.
How to Watch the NWSL Challenge Cup
The season opener will be available for fans to watch on Amazon Prime Video.