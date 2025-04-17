NWSL Matchday 5: How to Watch, Injury Updates
Utah Royals (0-1-3) vs. Chicago Stars (1-3-0)
When: Friday, April 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET
Where: America First Field
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Royals W: 2; Tie: 0; Stars W: 7
Injury news
Royals: Utah is without Olivia Griffitts (maternity leave), Tatumn Milazzo and Cloé Lacasse (both ACL). Alex Loera (ACL) is not yet cleared for her return, but is inching closer. Paige Monaghan (foot), Kaleigh Riehl (lower leg) and Mina Tanaka (upper leg) all missed last week's match but could return this weekend.
Stars: There is still nothing on the status of Mallory Swanson (excused absence), while Natalia Kuikka (knee) is a week or more away from a return to play. Jenna Bike (thigh) is also expected to be out. However, teenager Micayla Johnson, who missed time to go and play with the U.S. youth national team, is back in the picture.
Seattle Reign (1-2-1) vs. Portland Thorns (1-1-2)
When: Friday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lumen Field
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video (US)
H2H: Reign W: 15; Tie: 10; Thorns W: 15
Injury news:
Reign: Ryanne Brown (ACL) and Veronica Latsko (Achilles) are out for the season. Jess Fishlock (leg) and Ji So-Yun (leg) missed last weekend's match and are doubtful to play this weekend.
Thorns: Marie Müller, Morgan Weaver and Nicole Payne are all out for the season with knee injuries. While Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are both on maternity leave. Mackenzie Arnold picked up an arm injury while with Australia two weeks ago, so she is unlikely to feature. After missing last week's win over Utah, Isabella Obaze (ankle) is in the mix to play this weekend but could take another week off to fully recover.
Angel City (2-0-2) vs. Gotham FC (1-1-2)
When: Friday, April 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: BMO Stadium
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: ACFC W: 1; Tie: 1; Gotham W: 4
Injury news:
ACFC: Jun Endo (knee) and captain Ali Riley (upper leg) are still long-term absentees. Sydney Leroux is also unavailable as she takes mental health leave.
Gotham: It has been an up-and-down time for Gotham. Just as Midge Purce returned from an ACL injury, captain Tierna Davidson suffered the same injury and now will miss the rest of the season. Rose Lavelle (ankle) and Sofia Cook (thigh) are not yet close to returning. Gotham has also had to activate former player turned goalkeeping coach Michelle Betos to the roster after injuries to both backup keepers Shelby Hogan (thumb) and Ryan Campbell (shoulder).
Racing Louisville (1-1-2) vs. San Diego Wave (1-2-1)
When: Saturday, April 19 at 3:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lynn Family Stadium
How to watch: NWSL+ (US + INT) / Paramount+ (US)
H2H: Racing W: 1; Tie: 3; Wave W: 2
Injury news:
Racing: Bethany Balcer is out for an extended period on mental health leave, while Olivia Sekany is out for the year with a knee injury. This weekend will likely come too soon for either Kirsten Wright (knee) or Maddie Pokorny (hip) to make a return. Savannah DeMelo missed the last match with an illness but should be back in the lineup on Saturday.
Wave: Rookie Trinity Byars is out until the autumn as she recovers from an ACL injury. Kyra Carusa and Hillary Beall (both upper leg) have both missed several weeks with muscle injuries. Perhaps another week or so on the sidelines at a minimum.
Orlando Pride (4-0-0) vs. Washington Spirit (3-1-0)
When: Saturday, April 19 at 5:05 p.m. ET
Where: Inter & Co Stadium
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Pride W: 10; Tie: 7; Spirit W: 9
Injury news:
Pride: There is no update yet on Summer Yates, who left last weekend's win over the Reign in a walking boot. Amanda Allen (shoulder) and Simone Charley (ankle) and on the long-term injury list, alongside Luana, who is still recovering from treatment for leukemia. Julie Doyle (knee), Aryssa Mahrt (knee) and Rafaelle (thigh) will be fighting to make the squad but are doubtful.
Spirit: Washington has been managing plenty of injuries this season, and this weekend is no different. Neither Emma Gaines-Ramos nor Lyza Jessee has a return date from their respective knee and wrist surgeries. Andi Sullivan is out for the year with an ACL injury while also expecting her first child. Paige Metayer's recovery from a knee issue is expected to go on for another few weeks. There could be some good news for Croix Bethune (hip), Hal Hershfelt (ankle), Kate Wiesner (hip) and Casey Krueger (knee), but we'll have to wait and see. Trinity Rodman is clear but might continue to see limited minutes. Rosemonde Kouassi is also expected to be back in the squad after recovering from a knee injury.
North Carolina Courage (0-2-2) vs. Bay FC (1-2-1)
When: Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: WakeMed Soccer Park
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Courage W: 0; Tie: 1; Bay W: 1
Injury news:
Courage: Sydney Collins (ankle) is not nearing a return yet. Dani Weatherholt and Olivia Wingate (both leg) are still a few weeks away from being available. Cortnee Vine (illness) will hope to be back in contention. While Tyler Lussi (lower body) could be back after missing two weeks.
Bay: Winger Princess Marfo is out with an excused absence but otherwise Bay will have its full squad available.
Kansas City Current (4-0-0) vs. Houston Dash (1-2-1)
When: Saturday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: CPKC Stadium
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Current W: 8; Tie: 4; Dash W: 3
Injury news:
Current: Alex Pfeiffer and Gabrielle Robinson are both not close to returning from ACL injuries in 2024. Kristen Hamilton (hip) is still a few weeks away. Vanessa DiBernardo (knee) and Rocky Rodriguez (thigh) should be active, but potentially in a limited capacity.
Dash: Heather Hinz remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury. Avery Patterson suffered an eye injury on international duty with the USA and could make her return. Evelina Duljan (ankle) and Allysha Chapman (wrist) are not yet ready to play. Natalie Jacobs (ankle) missed last week but is expected to be back in the mix this weekend.