NWSL Matchday 7: How to Watch, Injury Updates
Houston Dash (2-3-1) vs. Racing Louisville (1-3-2)
When: Friday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Shell Energy Stadium
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Dash W: 6; Tie: 4; Racing W: 3
Injury news
Dash: Allysha Chapman has been sidelined for 45 days with a wrist injury. Ramona Bachmann is the other absentee as she is taking parental leave and will be away for some weeks. Houston's squad is the healthiest it has been all season, with Natalie Jacobs and Evelina Duljan back from almost a month out.
Racing: Ary Borges will serve a suspension after receiving a red card last week for dissent against the referee. Goalkeeper Katie Lind will also miss the trip to Texas with a hip injury. Bethany Balcer is away for an extended period on mental health leave, while Olivia Sekany is out for the year with a knee injury. Kirsten Wright (knee) and Maddie Pokorny (hip) are two more long-term absentees.
Washington Spirit (4-2-0) vs. Angel City (2-2-2)
When: Friday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Audi Field
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video (US)
H2H: Spirit W: 4; Tie: 0; ACFC W: 2
Injury news
Spirit: Washington's long injury list continues, but things are trending in the right direction. Trinity Rodman remains out after traveling to Europe to get help on her ongoing back injury. Andi Sullivan is out for the year with an ACL injury while also expecting her first child. Paige Metayer's recovery from a knee issue is expected to go on for another few weeks. Hal Hershfelt (ankle), Kate Wiesner (hip) and Casey Krueger (knee) are not ready. The good news is that Croix Bethune is back to being fully active, while Leicy Santos (ankle) is doubtful but continues to be in the rotation.
ACFC: Jun Endo (knee) and captain Ali Riley (upper leg) are still long-term absentees. Sydney Leroux is also unavailable as she takes mental health leave. Otherwise, Angel City is back to having its full squad. Macey Hodge is in contention to play after missing last week.
Seattle Reign (2-2-2) vs. Kansas City Current (5-1-0)
When: Friday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: Lumen Field
How to watch: Paramount+ (US) / Golazo Network (US) / NWSL+
H2H: Reign W: 5; Tie: 1; Current W: 5
Injury news
Reign: Nérilia Mondésir (leg) will miss her second consecutive match. Ryanne Brown (ACL) and Veronica Latsko (Achilles) are out for the season. Jess Fishlock (leg) is still working her way back, and will also miss Friday's game.
Current: Temwa Chawinga (hip) is doubtful to start in this one, but head coach Vlatko Andonovski was confident she would play some minutes. Neither Michelle Cooper (hip) nor Nichelle Prince (thigh) will play a role. Alana Cook is back and ready to play after a short stint on the sidelines. Alex Pfeiffer and Gabrielle Robinson are both not close to returning from ACL injuries in 2024. Kristen Hamilton (hip) is still a few weeks away.
Portland Thorns (2-2-2) vs. Orlando Pride (5-1-0)
When: Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Providence Park
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Thorns W: 14; Tie: 2; Pride W: 4
Injury news
Thorns: Sam Coffey missed last week's 3–3 draw with Racing due to an excused absence but should be back this weekend. Marie Müller, Morgan Weaver and Nicole Payne are all out for the season with knee injuries. While Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are both on maternity leave.
Pride: Summer Yates is not expected to return after incurring an ankle injury three weeks ago. Amanda Allen (shoulder) and Simone Charley (ankle) are on the long-term injury list alongside Luana, who is still recovering from treatment for leukemia. Julie Doyle (knee), Aryssa Mahrt (knee) and Rafaelle (thigh) are not yet ready to make a return.
Utah Royals (1-4-1) vs. North Carolina Courage (1-3-2)
When: Saturday, May 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: America First Field
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Royals W: 2; Tie: 3; Courage W: 3
Injury news
Royals: Claudia Zornoza limped off with a lower leg injury against the Dash and is expected to miss a few weeks. Utah is also without Olivia Griffitts (maternity leave), Tatumn Milazzo and Cloé Lacasse (both ACL). Alex Loera (ACL) is not yet cleared for her return but is inching closer. Paige Monaghan (foot), Kaleigh Riehl (lower leg) and Mina Tanaka (upper leg) all missed last week's match but could return this weekend.
Courage: Sydney Collins (ankle) is not nearing a return yet. Malia Berkely (leg) and Olivia Wingate (leg) look to be a few weeks away from being available.
Gotham FC (3-2-2) vs. Chicago Stars (1-5-0)
When: Sunday, May 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Sports Illustrated Stadium
How to watch: CBS / Paramount + (US)
H2H: Gotham W: 13; Tie: 11; Stars W: 15
Injury news
Gotham: Tierna Davidson is out long-term with an ACL. Rose Lavelle (ankle) and Sofia Cook (thigh) are not yet close to returning. Gotham has also had to activate former player-turned-goalkeeping coach Michelle Betos to the roster after injuries to both backup keepers Shelby Hogan (thumb) and Ryan Campbell (shoulder). Mandy Freeman (hip) is also out.
Stars: There is still no update on the status of Mallory Swanson (excused absence), while Natalia Kuikka (knee) is close but not yet ready to return to play. Jenna Bike (thigh) is also expected to be out.
San Diego Wave (3-2-1) vs. Bay FC (2-2-2)
When: Sunday, May 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Snapdragon Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+ (US) / Golazo Network (US) / NWSL+
H2H: Wave W: 1; Tie: 0; Bay W: 1
Injury news
Wave: Quincy McMahon (lower leg) and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (lower leg) are pushing to return. Rookie Trinity Byars is out until fall as she recovers from an ACL injury. Kyra Carusa and Hillary Beall (both upper leg) have both missed several weeks with muscle injuries.
Bay: Tess Boade (leg) is still returning to full fitness but could make the squad for Sunday. Winger Princess Marfo is out with an excused absence.