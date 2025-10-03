The One Club Kobbie Mainoo ‘Preferred’ to Join in the Summer
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo identified Napoli as his priority destination this summer after expressing a desire to leave the club on loan, a report has revealed, but could change his stance if Real Madrid join the race for his signature.
It emerged in August that Mainoo had asked for a temporary exit from United after falling down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim. The young midfielder has started just 15 times across all competitions since November 2024 but was blocked from leaving when a suitable replacement could not be found.
With just 190 minutes under his belt this season, Mainoo is expected to reignite his push for a loan move away from United in January. Napoli are thought to retain their interest and the Daily Mail report the Serie A champions were the England international’s first choice this summer.
Napoli can offer Mainoo the chance to reunite with former United teammates Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund, both of whom have enjoyed their respective spells away from Old Trafford thus far.
But Mainoo’s potential availability could spark interest from a number of clubs across the globe and Real Madrid have been tipped to submit a rival bid if the chance to sign the 20-year-old arrives.
Real Madrid Show Interest in Signing Kobbie Mainoo
Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is known to want a deep-lying midfielder to help fill the void left behind by the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić over the past year. While big names like Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández and Manchester City’s Rodri are understood to be dream targets, there is an acceptance that a more realistic option may be needed.
Atlético Madrid are also named as potential suitors, which opens up an intriguing dynamic involving another Englishman, Conor Gallagher.
United failed with a Deadline Day approach for the former Chelsea midfielder, who continues to be linked with an exit from the Metropolitano after his own tumble down the pecking order. As of yet, there have been no indications of a potential swap deal.
The summer interest in Gallagher was thought to be independent of Mainoo’s situation. United wanted a new midfielder anyway and had prioritised a move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, only to quickly walk away after learning of his £100 million ($134.5 million) price tag.
United are likely to push for Baleba again in 2026, which may see them soften their stance over Mainoo.