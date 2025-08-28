Man Utd Star Midfielder Informs Club of ‘Desire’ for Summer Move
Frustrated with his lack of minutes to begin the term, Kobbie Mainoo has reportedly informed Manchester United of his desire to leave on loan.
According to The Athletic, the Man Utd academy graduate had a meeting with a club on Thursday where he expressed his wish to leave on loan before deadline day, looking for consistent playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Mainoo has a contract with the Red Devils until 2027 plus an option to extend it for a further year. The young midfielder doesn’t want to exit the club permanently, but after failing to play a single minute in United’s first two Premier League games, he feels a temporary move is necessary for his development.
Despite Mainoo’s plea to leave, the report states Manchester United has no intention to grant his request. The Red Devils value him and want him to fight for his place—a sentiment manager Ruben Amorim communicated recently.
In Mainoo’s season debut, he featured from start to finish in Man Utd’s shocking defeat to Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The 20-year-old midfielder broke out two seasons ago under Erik ten Hag, becoming a regular in his lineup and even scoring scoring the game-winning goal in the 2024 FA Cup final. His performances were so good that he earned a call-up to represent England in the 2024 Euros and eventually became an undisputed starter in the Three Lions’ run to the final.
However, after suffering a muscle injury midway through 2024–25, Mainoo began losing playing time under Amorim. He started only four of United’s last 12 matches across all competitions and played just one minute in the Europa League final.
With Amorim lately picking Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes as his midfield duo and Manuel Ugarte as their most common replacement, it makes sense why Mainoo could be looking for another destination. Big European clubs are said to be interested in making a move for the England international, but no concrete bids have arrived yet.
However, if United stick to their guns and reject any possible move for Mainoo, the highly-coveted youngster is in for a tough fight for playing time.