One Key Statistic Highlights Christian Pulisic's Serie A Impact for AC Milan
Christian Pulisic's superb performance against Empoli at the weekend put the AC Milan man in a tier of his own.
After AC Milan failed to find the back of the net in the first half against Empoli, head coach Sérgio Conceição called on Pulisic to help the Rossoneri find a breakthrough in the Serie A clash. The USMNT captain went on to assist both of AC Milan's goals in the second half to secure the 0–2 victory.
The two assists not only delivered all three points for AC Milan, but they also gave Pulisic a career-best and league-best accomplishment. The 26-year-old now has the most assists (14) in Serie A since joining the Rossoneri last season.
Check out Pulisic's total goal contributions for AC Milan in Serie A since joining the club from Chelsea in 2023.
Season
Serie A Appearances
Serie A Assists
Serie A Goals
2024–25
19
Six
Six
2023–24
36
Eight
12
Pulisic is already just three assists away from surpassing his total from last year with 17 fewer games played. He also is halfway to his goal total from last season.
Pulisic is not only leaving his mark in the Italian top-flight, though. The 26-year-old recently set a new Champions League record when he became the first U.S. men's national team player in history to score four goals in a single Champions League campaign.
The American superstar also played a crucial role in AC Milan's winning-Italian Super Cup campaign. Pulisic scored in both the semifinals against Juventus and the final against Inter Milan to help Conceição's side lift the Italian Super Cup for the first time since 2016.
As long as Pulisic stays healthy, the USMNT captain is well on his way to more silverware and more records while representing the Italian giants.