Christian Pulisic Sets New Champions League Goalscoring Record
Christian Pulisic is taking his game to new heights in the Champions League, so much so that the USMNT captain set a goalscoring record on the final matchday of the league phase.
Despite missing over a month of action due to various injuries this season, Pulisic is having a career-best campaign for AC Milan. Not only did the 26-year-old help the Rossoneri win the Italian Super Cup for the first time since 2016, but he also led the team to the Champions League knockout stage for just the second time this decade.
In fact, Pulisic scored four goals during the league phase, the most ever by a U.S. men's national team player in a single Champions League campaign. With the knockout phase playoffs on the horizon, Pulisic has the chance to bag even more goals and extend his record-breaking European campaign.
The winger scored his fourth goal of the league phase in Milan's 2–1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. Although the lone goal was not enough to secure a result for Sérgio Conceição's 10-man side, it still etched Pulisic's name in the competition's history books.
Check out the history-making goal here.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Pulisic has now scored 12 goals across all competitions this season for AC Milan. The USMNT captain has already found the back of the net four times in January alone.
Still, his efforts on goal are not enough to have Milan challenging for the Serie A title. The Rossoneri sit seventh in the standings and trail league-leaders Napoli by 19 points.
Conceição's men have a chance to make a run in the Champions League, though, especially if Pulisic remains healthy. Milan's first test comes against either Feyenoord or Juventus in the knockout phase playoffs.