Orlando City 4–1 Inter Miami: Takeaways From Worrying Florida Derby Defeat
For the second time in the 2025 MLS season, Inter Miami CF struggled to find any good moments against Orlando City SC.
Despite an uptick in form in recent weeks and since the FIFA Club World Cup, the Herons fell 4–1 in the Florida Derby on Sunday night, as the Lions swept the season series after previously beating Miami 3–0 in May.
Luis Muriel scored twice, including in the second minute, and Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić each added a goal for the home side. Meanwhile, Yannick Bright scored a wondergoal early in the match for Miami’s lone bright spot on a night they were missing Lionel Messi.
The loss also dropped Miami behind Orlando in the Eastern Conference, dropping to sixth in the table heading into next week’s clash against the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s takeaways from an eventful night in Orlando.
Rivalry Comes Alive
It has taken a while for a rivalry to brew between Miami and Orlando, but this match finally lived up to the hype, even without Messi and despite the lopsided scoreline. From the early exchange of goals to the combined 20 fouls, there was animosity from both sides, and frustrations only grew as the Lions increased their lead.
At the same time, the Orlando City supporters continuously tormented Miami’s players, while shouting “olé” late in the match as the home side cruised to victory. On the pitch, players were diving into challenges with more vigour than in most regular-season games.
While Messi not being in the squad likely influenced the battle, in addition to the MLS regular season debut of Rodrigo De Paul, it was clear that neither side enjoyed playing against the other, and those tensions won’t die down either with a potential meeting in the Leagues Cup knockout stages looming.
Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba Struggle to Keep Up
Playing their fifth game in 16 days, veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba struggled to match the pace of Orlando’s counterattack as the Lions ran roughshod throughout the game.
On Muriel’s second goal off the short corner, he swiftly won a battle and shrugged off Alba, while Busquets struggled to defend Ojeda one-on-one, which opened up space at the near post, where Oscar Ustari failed to make a save on the 3–1 marker.
Both players have been incredibly consistent for Miami since joining the club in 2023 and have lots of stamina and quality left to give even as they reach their late thirties. However, managing their minutes could be a vital step for head coach Javier Mascherano, as the dependency and availability of key players will be critical on the road to the MLS Cup Playoffs.
While they may be short-staffed at left back to give Alba much rest, Messi’s return should allow Busquets to take some time off, as the holding midfield positions can be filled by De Paul dropping back from the No. 10 role and Federico Redondo taking on starting duties.
Goalkeeping Questions Loom as Rumors Swirl
This was a night that Oscar Ustari will want to forget. Yes, he made eight saves in his return from injury, but each of the goals were stoppable, and two of them he can be directly blamed for, in particular the 3–1 strike from Ojeda.
On the FotMob player ratings, Ustari’s performance measured in at 4.9/10. Although that represents far from the whole picture, his trend and dipping form can be seen throughout, with six of his last 10 MLS appearances measuring at less than 7/10.
The latest poor performance comes days after MLS insider Tom Bogert reported that several teams had made calls on injured backup goalkeeper Drake Callender, who was the primary starter in the Supporters’ Shield-winning 2024 season and the 2023 Leagues Cup win.
Outside of those two, the club also has Rocco Ríos Novo, who has shown well in sporadic starts this season, and MLS veteran William Yarbrough, who is solidified in his fourth-slot role on the depth chart.
Yet, the looming question is whether the Herons will need better goalkeeping to make a significant run in the MLS Cup Playoffs, or if they have enough confidence in Ustari to let their safest fallback option in Callender go this summer.
Considering all the factors, an upgrade wouldn’t hurt.