Osasuna 1–1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Drop Points in Third Consecutive La Liga Match
Controversial refereeing took center stage of Real Madrid's 1–1 draw with Osasuna.
With just a one-point lead atop the La Liga standings, Real Madrid could not afford to drop any points against Osasuna. After falling behind in their last two matches, Los Blancos finally got themselves an early lead thanks to Kylian Mbappé. Fede Valverde delivered a perfect ball from the right flank to find the Frenchman, who poked home his 25th goal of the season.
The game took a turn for the defending Spanish champions when Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero controversially sent Jude Bellingham off in the 39th minute. The England international said something the official deemed worthy of a straight red card, leaving Real Madrid with 10 men for the rest of the match.
Osasuna found an equalizer from the spot in the 58th minute after another controversial decision from the referee. Eduardo Camavinga was whistled for making contact with Ante Budimir after the striker had already shot the ball.
Real Madrid had several chances to take the lead in the remaining 30 minutes of the match, but Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior could not find the back of the net. Los Blancos have now dropped points in three consecutive La Liga matches, leaving the door wide open for Atlético Madrid and Barcelona to take control of the title race.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.5/10
RB: Fede Valverde
8.3/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
6.8/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7/10
LB: Fran García
7.3/10
DM: Luka Modrić
7.5/10
DM: Eduardo Camavinga
6.8/10
RW: Brahim Díaz
6.5/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
5.8/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.5/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
8.5/10
SUB: Rodrygo (69' for Díaz)
6.1/10