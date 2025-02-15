Why Was Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Sent Off vs. Osasuna?
Referee Munuera Montero showed a controversial red card to Jude Bellingham in the first half of Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Osasuna.
Real Madrid were cruising against Osasuna thanks to an early goal from Kylian Mbappé. With the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie against Manchester City coming midweek, Los Blancos would have hoped to get out of Pamplona with a comfortable victory, but the match took an unexpected turn just on the brink of halftime.
Bellingham was unexpectedly sent off in a perplexing decision that left Real Madrid with 10 men. Check out the decision below.
Why Was Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Sent Off vs. Osasuna?
Bellingham received a straight red card against Osasuna after the midfielder said something in the direction of the referee. Although it is unclear what the England international said, Montero deemed it enough to send Bellingham off in the 39th minute.
Real Madrid players greatly protested the straight red card, but Montero would not hear it. VAR also did not step in to potentially reverse the decision.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The decision is just the newest talking point surrounding Real Madrid and La Liga refereeing. The club has vocally opposed the officials ever since Espanyol defender Carlos Romero committed a dangerous tackle on Mbappé that did not result in a red card.
The club will undoubtedly have plenty to say after the match, especially if Los Blancos do not walk away with all three points.