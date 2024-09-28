Osasuna Ends Barcelona's Perfect Start in La Liga
Bryan Zaragoza ran the show for Osasuna after being directly involved in two goals for his team as it defeated Hansi Flick's Barcelona. The victory marked Osasuna's first win against Barcelona since 2020. On top of that, it's the first time Osasuna defeated Barcelona at home since 2012.
The 23-year-old winger looked dangerous from the moment the whistle blew. In just 18 minutes, he took on Barcelona right-back, Jules Koundé, cut to his right and sent a pinpoint cross toward a charging Ante Budimir. The Croatian striker met the ball in the air and headed it home for his second goal in La Liga this season.
Ten minutes later, Zaragoza received a ball in space and charged toward the box with no one but goalkeeper Iñaki Peña in front of him. The former Bayern Munich player reached the box, faked a shot and calmly dragged the ball with the sole of his boot, leaving Peña completely stuck to the ground helpless. Zaragoza simply passed the ball into the back of the net to for his first goal of the season.
It's not the first time Zaragoza runs wild against Barcelona. On Oct. 8, 2023, he scored a brace for Granada in a 2–2 draw against Barcelona. His performance earned him his first call up the the Spanish national team.
Osasuna came into the game as the big underdog. Zaragoza had been quiet in the early campaign but all of that changed in the team's biggest game of the season so far.
Hansi Flick gambled and left Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the bench to start the contest. Pau Victor brought the visitors back within one early in the second half, but a 71st minute penalty from Budimir put the game out of reach. Abel Bretones added insult to injury with a fourth in the 86th. Lamine Yamal scored once again, but it was just a consolation as it ended 4–2.
A resounding victory for Osasuna and cause for concern for Barcelona considering the amount of injuries in the squad.
Real Madrid can close the gap to just one point if it emerges victorious in the Madrid derby.