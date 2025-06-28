Palmeiras vs. Botafogo: Four Players Who Could Light Up Club World Cup Clash
Palmeiras vs. Botafogo will meet and kickstart the action of the Club World Cup knockout stages.
These two massive Brazilian clubs have formed a modern era rivalry, fighting for both domestic and international silverware in recent times.
They're the two most recent Brasileirão champions, with both teams being key players in the title race each of the last two seasons. Between them, they've also conquered three of the last five Copa Libertadores titles, South America's version of the Champions League.
There's very little that separates these two teams whenever they've met off-late. These are always intense, hard-fought matches that are often decided by the individual brilliance of key players.
Here, Sports Illustrated analyzes four players that could be difference-makers in deciding which Brazilian club will become the first qualified team to the Club World Cup quarterfinals.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Estevao Willian
Estêvão Willian is one of the most promising young talents in the world. At only 18-years-old, he's already playing alongside some of soccer's biggest stars for in Brazil's national team and is weeks away from his highly-anticipated move to the Premier League with Chelsea.
Despite being left-footed, the young Brazilian has shown on multiple occasions he's more than capable of relying on his weak foot to send accurate crosses down the right wing, offering an alternative to his preferred move of cutting inside and whipping a shot.
Estêvão has already collected two player of the match awards this tournament, but is yet to register his first goal involvement. His speed, agility and technical gifts have been on full display, but he hasn't been precise in the final action.
A marquee performance vs. Botafogo would be a dream send-off for Estêvão before moving to Stamford Bridge. He's been kept quiet against El Fogão in recent matchups, but he's got more than enough quality to flip that script and catapult Palmeiras to the quarterfinals, where he could potentially face his future team.
Igor Jesus
Igor Jesus made his Copa Libertadores debut for Botafogo against Palmeiras in August of last year, scoring a goal and assisting another en route to a 2–1 victory. In the second leg, he scored again as Botafogo advanced and eventually won the tournament for the first time ever.
The 24-year-old Brazilian is a complete, modern-day striker. Capable of helping in build-up play with his back against goal, whilst also being a deadly, self-sufficient finisher.
In total, Jesus has four goal involvements in four games played against Palmeiras, making his presence felt in every matchup. In this Club World Cup, no striker has had a more well-rounded performance than Jesus's vs. PSG.
El Verdão are without injured starting center back Murilo Cerqueira and Jesus is more than capable of exploiting his absence as the focal point of Botafogo's attack.
Facundo Torres
Uruguay international Facundo Torres offers a quality touch in the final third that meshes beautifully with the speed, agility and dribbling skills of Estêvão.
MLS fans will remember Torres for his stellar stint with Orlando City, where he had 47 goals and 20 assists in 123 games, leading the team to the 2024 MLS Cup Eastern Conference final in his last season with the club.
Palmeiras paid $14 million (€11.9 million) to acquire Torres in January and he's added an extra spark to an already stacked attack.
Though he might start off the left, Torres likes to drift centrally where his creativity and ability to find teammates in open areas shines. With defensive midfielder Gregore suspended for Botafogo, Torres could be a difference-maker in the final third against a team without their anchor.
The 25-year-old has the quality to dominate the game with his left-foot in his return to the U.S.
Jefferson Savarino
Few players have given Palmeiras more nightmares in recent times than Botafogo's Jefferson Savarino.
The Venezuela international has four goals and two assists in nine career games vs. Palmeiras, including a couple of goal and assist performances in Botafogo's two most recent victories vs. El Verdão.
Savarino's performances against Palmeiras were key to securing Copa Libertadores and Brasileirão glory for El Fogão in 2024, much to the disdain of Palmeiras fans.
The former Real Salt Lake player has been excellent ever since he arrived to Rio de Janeiro, playing all over the attack and being just as gifted as a creator and a finisher.
Savarino's soccer IQ is up there with the best players in all of South America, capable of seeing pockets of space to thread passes where no one else can. He's a brilliant decision maker and is a gifted playmaker.
The chemistry between Savarino and Jesus up top is Botafogo's main source of danger and the pair will look to dismantle Palmeiras once again to continue El Fogão's impressive Club World Cup campaign.
