‘Forever a Culer’—Pau Victor Says Emotional Goodbye to Barcelona, Transfer Fee Confirmed
Pau Víctor’s permanent transfer from Barcelona to Braga has been confirmed.
Braga will pay a guaranteed €12 million ($14.1 million), potentially increased by an extra €3 million ($3.5 million) in add-ons. His contract with the Portuguese club will run to 2030 and includes a €50 million ($58.7 million) release clause.
Barcelona are responsible for paying costs associated with the solidarity mechanism, a regulation introduced by FIFA as a way of compensating clubs for training players up to the age of 23. It is 5% of the transfer fee that will go to Víctor’s former teams since the season he turned 12.
Víctor was unveiled by Braga, who are currently navigating this season’s Europa League qualifying rounds, on Friday night. At the same time, Barcelona wished the 23-year-old “the best of luck and every success”, while he also sent his own farewell message to the Blaugrana.
“Today marks the end of a chapter that has shaped my life. A chapter that has been much more than football: it has been a dream come true,” Víctor posted on Instagram.
“First with Barça Atlètic, then with the first team…but always with the same feeling: that of a kid who grew up dreaming of wearing this shirt.
“Defending this badge has been an immense honor, both at the Johan and at Montjuïc, always with the pride of being part of a unique club. Because Barça is not just a club. It’s a feeling that fills you, transforms you, and makes you better.
“Thank you to all the coaches, teammates, club staff, and fans who have accompanied me on this journey. I take with me friendships, values, lessons, and memories that I’ll carry with me forever.
“Now I head toward new challenges, with my head held high and my heart full. With the same passion, the same commitment, and the eternal pride of having defended these colors, and a dream lived that will accompany me wherever I go. With all my gratitude, forever a Culer.”
Víctor, who hails from a small Catalan town to the north of Barcelona, joined the senior side last summer following a season on loan with Barça Atlètic. He’d previously impressed for Girona B, but found it difficult to make the necessary impact at first team level with Barça.
The player managed only two goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, of which just two were La Liga starts, and made most of headlines by being part of Barcelona’s shocking financial fumble regarding the registrations of both him and Dani Olmo.
Víctor is the third departure to free up space in the first team at Barcelona for the new season, after Ansu Fati joined Monaco on loan and Mallorca signed Pablo Torre in a permanent transfer. Álex Valle and Clément Lenglet have also permanently left the club.