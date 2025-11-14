Pedri Names World Class Star He Wants Barcelona to Sign
Barcelona already boast one of the strongest midfields in the world, but if it was up to Pedri the one player he’d like Barça to sign is Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala.
In a light hearted interview with xBuyer, the midfield maestro was asked which world class player he’d like to join Hansi Flick’s ranks. Pedri answered without hesitation.
“A player that I really like, Musiala,” Pedri said. “I love him. Right now he’s injured, but he’ll recover. He’s very good.”
Musiala and Pedri have risen among the world’s best near simultaneously. In fact, when Pedri won the Kopa Trophy in 2021, the German star finished third in the voting.
Although Musiala is yet to make his 2025–26 season debut following a nasty injury during Bayern Munich’s run in the 2025 Club World Cup, it’s widely accepted he’s one of the best young talents in the world.
The pair of 22-year-olds are poised to share the European spotlight for years to come. Nevertheless, at this point, it seems Pedri’s wish of Musiala donning the Blaugrana shirt is an incredibly unrealistic prospect.
Pedri Reveals the La Masia Youngster He’s Most Impressed By
Barcelona’s recent financial woes have hindered their efforts in the transfer market, making a move for Musiala—and other world-class players—seem near impossible. But the club’s talent factory, La Masia, keeps supplying the first team with exciting young talents. For Pedri, Dro Fernández stands out above the rest.
“The one I like the most is Dro,” Pedri said when asked to pick the best of the up-and-coming crop of La Masia players.
“He’s really good, he has a lot of quality. He makes everything he does appear effortless. He’s really good, he’s born in 2008.”
The 17-year-old Dro impressed Hansi Flick during Barcelona’s 2025–26 preseason tour, looking completely unfazed by the jump to the senior team.
The silky attacking midfielder has since made three appearances for Barça this season and even bagged an assist in his Champions League debut in a 5–1 victory vs. Olympiacos.
Dro looks to establish himself in Barcelona’s first team. It’s very likely that whenever he gets an opportunity to impress, Pedri will be right next to him pulling the strings in the Blaugrana midfield.