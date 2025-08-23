The Return of Hansi Flick’s Comeback Kings: Takeaways From Levante 2–3 Barcelona
Barcelona avoided an unnecessary stumble and overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Levante 3–2 in their second game of the season.
A week after cruising to victory in their La Liga debut, Barcelona were down two goals going into halftime against Levante. Hansi Flick’s side responded in the second half and goals from Pedri, Ferran Torres and a stoppage time own-goal rescued what could prove to be three massive points come the end of the season.
It was a thrilling contest from a neutral point of view, with a number of stellar individual performances and with Barcelona reminding the world of the never-say-die mindset they’ve developed under Flick. Yet, performances like this one won’t suffice if Barça want to successfully defend their La Liga crown.
Here are three takeaways from Barcelona’s dramatic comeback win.
The Comeback Kings Once Again
Last season, Barcelona came from behind to win six La Liga matches. That number raises to nine when you include the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League.
In only the second game of 2025–26, Flick’s men picked up right were they left off, erasing a two-goal disadvantage in just seven minutes. Then, after asking many questions of Levante’s tired defense, the first comeback win of the season was clinched in stoppage time.
Prior to the win vs. Levante, Barcelona had gone to halftime trailing by two goals in an away match in La Liga 99 times. The Catalans had come back to win just one of those games, and they had lost their 11 previous games in such situations. The win today is the first time Barcelona reverted a halftime two-goal deficit away from home in La Liga since 1962.
The mental fortitude of Flick’s Barcelona continues to be one of their biggest strengths. Much has been said about the youth and inexperience of this side, but what’s unquestionable—as was showcased a season ago—is that these young players thrive in the face of adversity.
Unlike recent iterations of Barcelona that were often considered soft, this current squad made a habit of routinely snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.
Pedri Masterclass
Barça’s gritty comeback victory can’t be explained without Pedri, who was everywhere against Levante.
Barcelona’s midfield maestro was at the heart of everything that went right for Flick’s side. He finished the night completing 118 of the 126 passes he attempted and should’ve bagged a couple of assists if Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo had been more clinical in front of goal.
Tired of seeing his teammates waste the chances he created, it was Pedri who sparked Barcelona’s comeback with a magnificent strike from distance that tucked beautifully into the top corner.
Defensively, Pedri ended the night with two interceptions and 10 successful recoveries, once again highlighting how elite he is in the less-flashy aspects of the game.
Words are beginning to fall short when describing Pedri’s form since the start of the 2024–25 season. His influence goes beyond numbers and statistics, he’s the definition of a modern day central midfielder that dictates and dominates games from his position.
Levante were helpless to stop yet another masterclass from the best central midfielder in the world.
Iñigo Martinez is Sorely Missed
It was far from a good performance from Barcelona’s center back duo of Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí, especially the latter.
Barcelona’s defense was there for the taking during the entirety of the first half. There’s still clear signs of miscommunication between the pair which leads to a lack of organization when the team looks to deploy their trademarked high line.
Both Levante goals were the result of quick transitions where Barcelona failed to trigger the high line effectively. In Levante’s opener, it was Araújo who played the hosts onside and it was Cubarsí’s feeble marking attempt that allowed Iván Romero to find himself staring down Joan García from close range.
It’s clear by now that Araujo is a rollercoaster of a player. What’s perhaps more worrying is that Cubarsí—who was brilliant a season ago—looks increasingly uncomfortable playing as a left center back.
Last season, it was the naturally left-footed Iñigo Martínez who started in that spot, with Cubarsí to his right. With Martínez leaving for Al Nassr, Cubarsí has been forced to slide left to make way for Araújo. So far, it’s clear the 18-year-old is still adjusting to the change.
Cubarsí looked solid playing as a left center back when he broke into the team in the second half of the 2023–24 season, so perhaps he just needs time to readjust to the position. However, through two games of the season, Martínez’s absence is glaring.