Pep Guardiola Signs Manchester City Contract Extension, per Report
Pep Guardiola has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Manchester City.
The contract, per The Athletic, includes an option for an additional year that could take Guardiola into over a decade at Manchester City. Talk of Guardiola potentially leaving at the end of the season has been put to bed with an official announcement reportedly expected soon.
Committing the next year, potentially two, to City puts fans' worries to bed of the Spaniard departing alongside director of football Txiki Begiristain. For rival supporters, the end of Guardiola's reign is no longer around the corner.
Manchester City has struggled to start the season losing four straight games before the last international break of the year. Still, no one should count out Guardiola's side that's won four straight Premier Leagues including six of the last seven, plus a treble in 2022–23. The team is still a favorite to win this year's trophy in conjunction with going deep in the Champions League. The past two seasons, City has had to fend off Arsenal with the title race going down to the final day last season.
With Guardiola recommitting to the club, fans can rest assured that they'll continue to be title challengers, let alone favorites for potentially the next two seasons.
Man City sits second in the league table on 23 points, five off the pace of Arne Slot's Liverpool.