‘New Start, New Me’—Phil Foden Sends Defiant Message After Difficult Season
Manchester City star Phil Foden has delivered a firm message to his doubters following a challenging 2024–25 season, admitting that he’s desperate to “prove people wrong”.
Having been utterly astonishing during the 2023–24 campaign and named the Premier League Player of the Season courtesy of 19 goals and eight assists in the competition, many expected Foden to build on a strong year to further cement his place as one of the world’s best attacking midfielders.
However, alongside many of his Man City teammates, the England international’s form swiftly deteriorated last term, and he finished the season with just nine goal contributions in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola’s side surrendered their crown to Liverpool.
Foden’s drop-off was one of many factors that contributed to an underwhelming term for the Cityzens, who are looking to rediscover their mojo at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The 25-year-old is hoping to achieve the same at the tournament and made an encouraging start as he scored and assisted in Man City’s 2–0 victory over Wydad Casablanca.
Having asked Thomas Tuchel to be omitted from the England squad earlier in the month, Foden is feeling the benefit of some much-needed rest time, something he remarked upon after Man City’s Club World Cup opener.
“New start, new me,” said the Englishman. “The time off was very beneficial. Not a lot of footballers these days get much time off, so it’s very important. I can’t remember the last time I had a break like that to be honest.
“I struggled to switch off completely but I just rested with the family, did my own thing and I needed it. Now the hunger inside me is back and I want to prove people wrong.”
Foden produced his weakest goalscoring return since 2019–20 last season and will be aiming to build some momentum in the United States ahead of the new Premier League campaign. The Cityzens begin their season away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 16, before tricky fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United and Arsenal in their following four.