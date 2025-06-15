Pitbull, RedOne Return With New Anthem for Club World Cup
Pitbull and RedOne have become synonymous with FIFA anthems, and they’re back for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Ahead of kickoff between Inter Miami and Al-Ahly in the tournament’s opening match, FIFA unveiled that the pair had taken on a reimagination of the classic Queen hit “We Will Rock You” to make the official song of the expanded 32-team Club World Cup.
The song will be played at all 63 Club World Cup matches, serving as a rallying cry for fans and players, offering an identity to the tournament, which FIFA hopes will match iconic anthems like South Africa 2010’s “Wavin’ Flag,” by K’Naan or “Olé Ola” by Shakira and Pitbull at Brazil 2014.
“Sports and music are universal languages because they bring people together. It’s truly an honour to once again partner with FIFA, this time for the Club World Cup 2025,” Pitbull—also known as Armando Christian Pérez—said. “It also feels good to collaborate again with RedOne on this global anthem to unite fans all around the world.”
Pitbull has become a key artist in the soccer music scene for over a decade, not only creating the marquee song on the 2014 World Cup, but also providing a rendition of the American Outlaws “I believe that we will win.”
Meanwhile, RedOne helped produce “Dreamers,” the official song of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, alongside Jungkook of Korean K-pop band BTS.
“The FIFA Club World Cup Official Song is more than just a song—it’s a celebration of unity, passion and the global love of the game,” said RedOne.
“Working with Pitbull again to bring that spirit to life was incredible. Music and sports are two of the most powerful forces in culture; when they come together, the impact is universal. I’m proud to contribute something that will energize fans around the world and mark this historic tournament in the U.S.”
With the tournament now underway, the stomps, claps and reimagined beats will be blasting through stadiums across the United States, leading up to the tournament final at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on July 13.