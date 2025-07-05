‘Feel the Stress’—Pochettino on Why the Gold Cup Final is Crucial World Cup Prep for the USMNT
All the U.S. men’s national team might need on Sunday night in the Gold Cup Final can come from another legendary American athlete.
“Pressure is a privilege.”
The famous phrase comes from one of the greatest tennis players, Billie Jean King, who won 12 Grand Slam titles and broke barriers in sport. For the U.S. men, it’s a similar case as they look for an eighth Gold Cup title against Mexico.
Sunday’s match will be the final time the Stars and Stripes hit the pitch in a competitive game ahead of next year’s co-hosted FIFA World Cup, and another time where El Tri supporters will likely outnumber their fans.
For one last time, there’s pressure.
Think back to all the issues the USMNT have tackled over the last two months, from crushing losses in two friendlies against UEFA opponents, or the struggles to get Christian Pulisic and others to commit. None of that matters much now; it’s all on the privilege of playing for a title in what would become an undefeated run.
“The team is going to be ready to fight on the pitch again, not only against the players from Mexico, but with the difficult atmosphere and the crowd,” head coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters Saturday. “It's good for us. It's good because I think it's going to be the last game that we are going to play under pressure, and to play under pressure is what we need and this team needs.”
After Sunday’s match, the USMNT will have to rely on friendlies for preparation, a tough stage to turn any narratives surrounding the team, even if they have their top European-based players.
“It's important that we have that difficult scenario to feel the pressure, and to feel the stress, because the World Cup is going to be about feeling the pressure, the stress,” Pochettino added. “I think it's going to be great to have this opportunity to see ourselves and how we deal with it.”
First Time for Many
While the USMNT took on Mexico in an October friendly in one of Pochettino’s first matches, the atmosphere of a final makes things significantly different, especially against a Mexican side that knows how to win.
El Tri are the reigning Gold Cup champions, won the Concacaf Nations League earlier this year, and are enjoying a rebound under head coach Javier Aguirre, who has brought them back to the No. 17 rank in the world.
Taking on Mexico has never been easy for the USMNT, but the challenge of a final, and the first Mexico vs. USMNT matchup for many, brings an added element.
“I think every single game is different... Some players have experience and they know what we are going to find tomorrow in the way that we want to compete,” Pochettino added. “We need to settle our standard, our lowest standard, and we are ready and we are prepared to compete tomorrow.”
Underdogs Hoping to Change the Narrative
As much as the USMNT have shown in the Gold Cup so far, they are clear underdogs against El Tri.
Through the American run, they have beaten No. 100 Trinidad and Tobago, No. 83 Haiti, No. 58 Saudi Arabia, and No. 106 Guatemala, while needing penalties to get past No. 54 Costa Rica.
For the USMNT to find success, they will likely have to keep possession of the ball more effectively than they did against both Costa Rica and Guatemala, and hope to create more significant chances to break down El Tri’s defensive efforts.
Mexico has not conceded in over 380 minutes, last allowing a goal in their tournament opener against the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, the USMNT have not scored more than twice in a game since the opener against Trinidad and Tobago.
To open the game up, look for the USMNT to rely even more on Luna and attacking midfielder Malik Tillman, as well as potentially the fullback play of Max Arfsten and Alex Freeman, who may need to push higher to spread the game.
At the same time, the defensive setup of center-backs Tim Ream and Chris Richards will have to maintain their form, along with goalkeeper Matt Freese.
Should the U.S. pull off the victory, though, it would change the narrative heading into next year’s World Cup, somewhat distancing them from the reputations tarnished by the struggles of commitment.
“We feel so proud to arrive in the final,” Pochettino added. “The final is about winning, not playing. We need to find a way to compete, and we need to find a way to win tomorrow...because that is the most important thing, which is to win the trophy.”