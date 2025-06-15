‘They Cannot’—Mauricio Pochettino Bites Back at Christian Pulisic Comments
U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino has warned Christian Pulisic and the rest of his compatriots that they “cannot dictate” when they do and do not play for their country.
Pulisic is USMNT’s most high-profile and arguably best player. Yet, the AC Milan forward is one of several notable figures left out of Pochettino’s final Gold Cup roster.
In an extensive interview which he used to take aim at his numerous critics, Pulisic explained that the decision to remove himself from consideration for the continental tournament was made with next year’s home World Cup in mind. The 26-year-old explained that going “straight into preseason and then grind another year and go straight into the World Cup” would not be “best for my body.”
The former Chelsea player did add that he had wanted to be part of the expanded squad which competed against Türkiye and Switzerland in a pair of pre-tournament friendlies, only to be met with a blunt rejection from Pochettino. “They said they only wanted one roster and that’s coach’s decision. I fully respect that,” Pulisic shrugged.
Pochettino was quizzed about this delicate selection dilemma ahead of USMNT’s Gold Cup opener against Trinidad and Tobago. The Argentine coach did not mince his words. “Players [do] not need to understand or not understand,” Pochettino told assembled media on Saturday. “Players need to listen and to stick with our plan. They cannot dictate the plan.
“The most important thing is that we explained why we decided not to include [Pulisic] in the two friendly games. Then if you have some problems, no, that is not my problem to understand. I am the head coach, I am not a mannequin.”
With less than a year to go before the U.S. co-host their first men’s World Cup since 1994, Pochettino has delivered some unwanted statistics.
The Stars and Stripes head into this summer’s Gold Cup on the back of their worst form in almost two decades. Pochettino’s side remain one of the leading contenders to win a tournament which Mexico and Canada will also be gunning for, but their dire results and growing signs of internal unrest point towards an uncertain future next summer.