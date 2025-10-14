Portugal vs. Hungary—2026 World Cup Qualifier: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
One more victory in Group F could be enough for Portugal to secure their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and they take on Hungary in their final October outing on Tuesday.
Roberto Martinez’s side left it late again to notch another victory in qualifying at the weekend, as Rúben Neves headed home in second-half stoppage time to seal a 1–0 win over the Republic of Ireland.
As a result, the Iberians have taken full command of Group F with three matchdays remaining. They’re already five points clear of their upcoming opponents in second, having edged the reverse fixture 3–2 last month.
Hungary moved into the playoff spot by virtue of a 2–0 win over the lowly Armenia. They were utterly dominant on home soil, with some commentators likening the fluidity with which they performed in possession to a bygone era of Hungarian football.
Marco Rossi’s side have grown familiar with Portugal in recent years, and now they’re aiming to secure a stunning statement victory.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to this World Cup qualifier.
What Time Does Portugal vs. Hungary Kick-Off?
- Location: Lisbon, Portugal
- Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Srđan Jovanović (SRB)
- VAR: Momčilo Marković (SRB)
Portugal vs. Hungary Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Portugal: 4 wins
- Hungary: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Hungary 2–3 Portugal (September 9, 2025) – World Cup qualifier
Current Form (All Competitions)
Portugal
Hungary
Portugal 1–0 Ireland - 11/09/25
Hungary 2–0 Armenia - 11/10/25
Hungary 2–3 Portugal - 09/09/25
Hungary 2–3 Portugal - 09/09/25
Armenia 0–5 Portugal - 06/09/25
Ireland 2–2 Hungary - 06/09/25
Portugal 2–2 (5–3p) Spain - 08/06/25
Azerbaijan 1–2 Hungary - 10/06/25
Germany 1–2 Portugal - 04/06/25
Hungary 0–2 Sweden - 06/06/25
How to Watch Portugal vs. Hungary on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Amazon Prime Video, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Portugal Team News
João Cancelo was the match-winner when these two teams met last month, but the versatile fullback is absent from Martinez’s October squad due to an injury.
While there are seemingly no fresh fitness concerns from the hard-fought win over Ireland, Portugal did lose João Neves in the buildup to Saturday’s game. Rúben Neves partnered Vitinha in the PSG star’s absence, and the Al Hilal midfielder will likely start again here.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss amid goalless 90 minutes at the weekend won’t prevent him from retaining his place, but there could be a change at center back for Hungary’s visit. Renato Veiga replaced Gonçalo Inácio at half-time against Ireland, and could come into the starting XI on Tuesday.
Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Hungary
Portugal predicted lineup vs Hungary (4-2-3-1): Costa; Semedo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; B. Silva, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo.
Hungary Team News
Rossi will be able to call upon two attacking stalwarts for Tuesday’s qualifier in Lisbon, with Barnabás Varga and Roland Sallai available again. The pair weren’t in action against Armenia.
However, Dániel Lukács’s performance and goal on Saturday may be enough for him to keep his place up top, meaning there may be just one spot open for either Varga or Sallai.
Liverpool duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez are the two biggest names in the Hungary squad, while RB Leipzig’s Willi Orban will marshal the defence.
Hungary Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal
Hungary predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-4-2): B. Toth; Nego, Orban, Szalai, Kerkez; Bolla, Styles, Schäfer, Szoboszlai; Lukács, Varga.
Portugal vs. Hungary Score Prediction
Hungary are unlikely to ever produce a ’Mighty Magyar’-like generation again, but there’s no denying that this is their strongest team in decades. They’ve got a good chance of qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986, and it feels like a victory over one of Europe’s major nations is on the horizon.
They played Portugal close last month and should be competitive again in Lisbon, with the hosts huffing and puffing against an inferior Irish outfit on Saturday. Hungary’s stubbornness and cohesion will cause them problems, but the hosts have been able to find ways to win throughout this qualifying campaign.
They’ll do so again here.