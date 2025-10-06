Ranking the Top Teams in the 2025–26 UEFA Women’s Champions League
The UEFA Women's Champions League returns this week. Europe's premier club competition has changed format for 2025–26 and will now mirror the men's edition by using the ”Swiss” league style.
In addition to moving away from smaller groups and into one big league table, the UWCL has also expanded from 16 teams to 18.
Two teams are making their debut campaigns in the UWCL proper: OH Leuven, from the Belgian Women's Super League, and Manchester United, from the English Women's Super League.
The reigning champions are Arsenal, who enjoyed a fairytale end to the 2024–25 season by knocking off juggernaut FC Barcelona, 1–0, in the final as the Catalan side was attempting to win a third consecutive UWCL title.
OL Lyonnes is the most successful team in the tournament's history, lifting eight titles between 2010 and 2022.
Here are Sports Illustrated's UWCL Power Rankings ahead of Matchday 1.
UEFA Women’s Champions League Power Rankings
18. Leuven
17. St. Pölten
16. Vålerenga
15. FC Twente
14. Benfica
13. Juventus
12. AS Roma
11. Real Madrid
10. Atlético Madrid
After a third-place finish in Spain's Liga F last season, Atlético Madrid have started the new season undefeated (4-0-2) and already banked the local bragging rights by beating Real Madrid, 2–1. Brazilian playmaker Luany is the spark on the team with two goals and three assists. An exciting group to keep an eye on.
9. Paris Saint-Germain
This is a return to the UWCL after losing in the qualifiers to Juventus last season. It has been a tough start to life for new head coach Paulo César. Two weeks ago, Paris Saint-Germain were humiliated 6–1 by rivals OL Lyonnes. Despite a squad with many big names, there are questions about where this team stands amongst the European elite.
8. Paris FC
Another French side that missed out last season but returns to the UWCL with the promise of upsetting some of the more established sides. Sandrine Soubeyrand is one of the longest-serving managers in Europe, having taken over in 2018. Simply put, the team is a strong unit greater than the sum of its parts. Forward Clara Mateo was the top scorer in the French Première Ligue last year with 18 goals and was nominated for the Ballon d'Or.
7. Wolfsburg
The two-time winners are trying to rekindle some old fire this season. Stephan Lerch took over this summer after Tommy Stroot stepped down following four seasons at the helm. But Lerch was previously Wolfsberg's manager from 2017–21, and reached the UWCL final twice during that time. Germany's Janina Minge is in her second season with Wolfsburg and is a force to watch battle in the middle of the pitch.
6. Manchester United
After failing to navigate through the qualifiers in 2023, this will be Manchester United's maiden voyage into the UWCL proper. Manager Mark Skinner has been embattled with the fan base since taking over in ’21, but the Red Devils have been slowly rounding into shape as a competent if not cautious possession team. U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce remains one of the most difficult goalkeepers to get the ball past in Europe, if not the world.
5. Bayern Munich
New managerJosé Barcala was a slightly surprising hire in the summer, arriving from Swiss team Servette. However, Bayern Munich have dominated the early phases of the Frauen-Bundesliga and are yet to concede a goal after five weeks. Who to watch: 24-year-old German winger Klara Bühl is approaching her peak and will be looking to create some memories in this year's competition.
4. Arsenal
The start to the new season has felt like a humbling moment for Arsenal, who entered the season with increased expectations after winning last year's UWCL, the team's first European title since 2007. But the Gunners have failed to win three consecutive games in the WSL, and now sit fifth.Record transfer Olivia Smith will be playing in her first UWCL campaign and is sure to be one of the most entertaining players to watch.
3. Barcelona
After being shut out by Arsenal in last year's final, there have been arguments about Europe's most dominant team of the last half-decade beginning to lose its grip. The standards are incredibly high when it comes to Barcelona, and the concerns over the thinning out of the squad due to financial issues are raising even more alarms. Still, this is a team that boasts an unrivaled midfield in Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, and Patri Guijarro.
2. OL Lyonnes
Interest and intrigue grow in the most dominant team in UWCL history as former Barcelona and Washington Spirit head coach Jonatan Giráldez takes over in Lyon. The big-spending French champions have one of the deepest squads in the tournament this year and look primed to go on a deep run. Haitian forward Melchie Dumornay was Lyon's star last season and should only increase her allure in 2025–26
1. Chelsea
Within England, Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has had a perfect start to life. An undefeated title-winning first season in the WSL is being followed up by a similarly near-perfect start to the new domestic campaign. Despite injury issues, the club boasts a litany of stars and went out and spent over $1 million on USWNT star Alyssa Thompson in the last window. The embarrassment of being well-beaten home and away by Barcelona will linger, but few teams have the options and continuity available to Chelsea, especially with Sam Kerr returning after two years away.