Premier League Club ‘Close’ to Signing Club World Cup Star
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly reached a deal to acquire Colombian winger Jhon Arias from Fluminense.
Fabrizio Romano reported that Wolves reached an agreement will Fluminense that'll see them spend a fee close to €20 million (£17 million, $22.8 million) to land the 27-year-old Arias. The player has already accepted Wolves' contract proposal and could join the club in the coming days.
Arias elevated his stock during Fluminense's run to the Club World Cup semifinals. He had one goal and one assist all tournament, but his goal involvement statistics doesn't do his overall performances with El Flu justice. The Colombian led the tournament with 18 chances created, six more than the second most, according to Squawka. Simply put, he was one of the best players of the Club World Cup.
Fluminense signed Arias in 2021 and he's gone on to become one of the club's modern era legends. Arias had 47 goals and 55 assists in 229 appearances for El Flu and was an important piece in conquering the club's first ever Copa Libertadores title in 2023.
However, making the jump to European football has always been a top priority for the Colombia international. “We'll see what the future holds, I've always had a clear dream since I was a kid, playing in Europe,” Arias said during the Club World Cup.
Vítor Pereira's side were one of the many teams that were impressed by Arias's breakout performances this summer. After Matheus Cunha left the club for Manchester United earlier in the summer, Wolves appear to have found his perfect replacement.
Arias is a versatile player capable of playing all over the attacking line. Despite him being a late bloomer, Arias showed he's more than capable of more than holding his own against top European players.
Now, he'll have a chance to showcase his talent in the Premier League to cement his spot as an undisputed starter for Colombia in next summer's FIFA World Cup.